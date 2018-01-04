Politics :  Twitter goes nuts after Trump makes an appearance at the White House press briefing — on giant screens next to Sarah Huckabee Sanders's podium

news

President Donald Trump made an appearance at the White House press briefing on Thursday — in a pre-recorded video.

Twitter users had a field day.



Twitter users went off after President Donald Trump made an appearance at Thursday's White House press briefing — on giant video screens.

Trump, who has yet to make an appearance at a White House press briefing, splitting with predecessors, delivered an address aimed at touting the recent passage of the Republican tax overhaul and economic growth in his first term in office.

Of course, Trump was free from having to answer questions by appearing on camera instead of making the quick trip from his office to the briefing room. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had been asked in recent briefings whether Trump would soon make an appearance.