Politics Twitter had a field day with Rep. Joe Kennedy's lips, which he said was the result of too much chapstick

Rep. Joe Kennedy's lips appeared excessively moist, and they glistened during his Democratic rebuttal to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

  • Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts delivered his party's response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
  • Twitter had a field day with his lips, which appeared to glisten excessively as he spoke.


Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts gave an impassioned rebuttal to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, but some people on social media were more interested in his lips.

The edges of Kennedy's mouth seemed to glisten excessively as he spoke, prompting a near-instant deluge of Twitter memes poking fun at the congressman's appearance.

Kennedy addressed the Twitter buzz during an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

"I decided to go a little bit light on the chapstick this morning," he said, smiling.

And in true Twitter fashion, Kennedy's lips also spawned a parody account: @JoeKennedyLips.

But while people took aim at his appearance, supporters took note of the substance of his speech:

During the Democratic rebuttal, Kennedy criticized Trump's policies, saying the president was "targeting the laws that protect us."

"Bullies may land a punch. They might leave a mark," Kennedy said. "But they have never, not once, in the history of our United States, managed to match the strength and spirit of a people united in defense of their future."

Watch a clip of Kennedy's speech:

