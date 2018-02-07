Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Two dead, 198 injured after major 6.4 earthquake hits Taiwan's east coast

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A hotel has collapsed and several buildings have been damaged in Hualien.

A major 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast shortly before midnight Tuesday (local time), killing two and injuring as many as 200 people.

The quake originated about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of the coastal Hualien City, where several buildings were damaged and the Marshal Hotel collapsed.

The number of deaths was confirmed by Taiwan’s Premier William Lai at an emergency government meeting shortly after the quake.

The number of injured continues to rise as relief teams search through the rubble.

Several aftershocks hit the area, but no tsunami warnings were issued.

Hualien is a popular tourist destination and home to about 100,000 people.

Tremors were also felt in the capital city of Taipei, according to the US Geological Survey.

