Politics :  US citizens believed to be among the dozens killed in Taliban attack

Americans are among the dozens of people killed in last weekend's deadly attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.

At least 30 people died, according to Reuters, but the final death toll was not immediately known.

Multiple reports from survivors of the attack claim the shooters specifically targeted foreigners at the hotel.



"The attack on the hotel, once again, shows the depravity of terrorists who seek to sow chaos. Sadly, we can confirm that Americans are among the victims," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

"We express our deepest condolences to our American families and to all the victims of the attack."

Officials did not immediately offer additional details on the names or number of people killed in the attack.

The shooters were connected to the Taliban-allied Haqqani network, the Afghan Interior Ministry said. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack began on Saturday night when gunmen in army uniforms stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, according to Reuters.

Attackers armed with rocket-propelled grenades and smaller weapons took several hotel guests hostage, according to the BBC.

A 12-hour standoff with Afghan special forces ensued, ending with the deaths of at least 30 people, Reuters reported. A final death toll was not immediately known.

At least 14 of those killed were foreign nationals, according to Afghan Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish. Six gunmen were also killed in the attack, he added.

The private Afghan airline KamAir said some of its employees had been killed and some were still missing.

Kabul police told the BBC on Monday that nine Ukrainians, one German, one Greek and one Kazakh citizen had been confirmed dead.

The Intercontinental is a popular hotel for Western visitors.

Multiple reports from survivors of the attack claim the shooters specifically targeted foreigners at the hotel.

One of the gunmen reportedly asked “Where are the foreigners?” before he began shooting, according to reports.

The Taliban previously attacked the same Intercontinental Hotel in 2011. Three suicide bombers detonated inside the hotel, killing seven.