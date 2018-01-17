Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  US Marine killed in stabbing at Camp Pendleton's School of Infantry


Politics US Marine killed in stabbing at Camp Pendleton's School of Infantry

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is investigating the incident.

camp pendleton marine play

camp pendleton marine

(Lenny Ignelzi/AP)

  • A US Marine was reportedly killed in a stabbing after a fight broke out at Camp Pendleton's School of Infantry.
  • One Marine is in custody.


A US Marine was killed in a stabbing after a fight broke out at Camp Pendleton's School of Infantry (SOI), according to a San Diego Union-Tribune report published Tuesday.

One Marine was reportedly in custody. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is investigating the incident.

First responders were notified at around 7:45 a.m. of an injured person, according to the Union-Tribune.

Located in San Diego County, Camp Pendleton is the primary training center for Marines on the West Coast. After graduating from boot camp, all Marines, regardless of occupational specialty, are sent to the SOI for further combat training before being attached to their units.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Emmanuel Mensah How Ghanaian immigrant proved Donald Trump wrong with...bullet
2 Politics Breaking with his predecessors, Trump skips community service...bullet
3 Politics A top Republican gave Trump a jar of Starburst candies...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

paul ryan
Politics House Republicans just released their plan to avoid a disastrous government shutdown
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington.
Politics A bipartisan group of lawmakers believe their immigration deal with Trump was hijacked by hardline conservatives within a period of 2 hours
A woman holds a Chinese national flag in-front of a giant portrait of Sun Yat-sen, the founder of modern China, erected for the May Day (International Labor Day), at Tiananmen Square on May 1, 2007 in Beijing, China.
Politics Ex-CIA officer arrested, suspected of spying for China and betraying informants who were then killed
Trump
Politics Here's Trump's full health report from his first physical exam as president