Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Video shows Kim Jong Un's sister throwing a look to the camera while standing behind Mike Pence


Politics Video shows Kim Jong Un's sister throwing a look to the camera while standing behind Mike Pence

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The US Vice President and Kim Yo Jong did not speak publicly during the opening events in Pyeongchang, but their close physical proximity gained much attention.

kim yo jong mike pence play

kim yo jong mike pence

(Screenshot)

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, made some highly anticipated, heavily publicized appearances during the Olympic opening ceremonies in Pyeongchang.

But one video from an Olympic event that surfaced on social media shortly before noon local time showed a particularly striking visual: a clapping, smiling US Vice President Mike Pence, with a decidedly muted Kim Yo Jong, standing behind him, and throwing a look to the camera.

Watch the moment here:

Much ado was made about the close physical proximity between Pence and his wife, Karen, and Kim Yo Jong, though the three never publicly spoke. Before traveling to the region earlier this week, Pence said the goal was to bolster ties with South Korean and Japanese leaders while isolating the North.

It was evident from the multiple pictures emerging from the event that Pence indeed made no discernible effort to acknowledge or engage with the North Korean delegation. But the move seemed to fall flat, as The Japan Times tells it.

The publication pointed to the images and video of joyful North and South Korean and Japanese delegates, and athletes, expressing their most overt displays of unity in years:

"The North was still welcomed with open arms to what South Korean President Moon Jae-in called 'Olympic games of peace,'" the publication said, "and the U.S. appeared to be the one left out in the cold."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 SONA 2018 How Ghanaians on Twitter are reacting to the president's state...bullet
2 Politics US conducts airstrikes against Syrian pro-regime forces after...bullet
3 Politics Congress just declassified a letter that offers critical...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

(L to R) House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) and ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
Politics House Republicans and Democrats can't get out of their own way in the Russia investigation — and it's nearing a point of no return
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.
Politics Here are all the Russia investigation memos that we know about and what's in them
In this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly appears on Special Report with Bret Baier on Fox News in Washington.
Politics John Kelly reportedly said he was willing to resign over the Rob Porter scandal
rachel brand
Politics The person next in line to oversee the Mueller investigation suddenly stepped down