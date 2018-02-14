Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Video shows the Royal Navy blowing up a World War II bomb that shut a London airport


Politics Video shows the Royal Navy blowing up a World War II bomb that shut a London airport

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The 500 kg tapered-end shell was discovered near London City Airport earlier this week.

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts blow up a World War II shell at sea on February 14, 2018. play

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts blow up a World War II shell at sea on February 14, 2018.

(Crown Copyright)

  • A World War II bomb was discovered near London City Airport's runway on Sunday.
  • The Royal Navy dragged it out to sea and blew it up on Wednesday.
  • Watch a video of bomb disposal experts detonating the device.


An unexploded World War II bomb that forced a London airport to close was detonated at sea by the Royal Navy on Wednesday.

The 500-kilogram, 1.5-metre-long tapered-end shell was blown up with high-grade military detonators off the coast of Essex, where the bomb was transported earlier this week.

The explosion took place around midday. The navy released video footage of its bomb disposal experts blowing up the device with high-grade military detonators.

The device was first discovered buried in dense silt on Sunday near London City Airport's runway, located by the River Thames.

The airport closed Sunday night and all of Monday so Royal Navy bomb disposal experts could remove the device.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team return to the shore after destroying the bomb. play

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team return to the shore after destroying the bomb.

(Crown Copyright)

Divers removed the ordnance with a lifting bag on Monday, dragged it down the Thames overnight and took it to Shoeburyness, a coastal town 60 kilometres east of the bomb's original location.

The area where London City Airport stands used to be an industrial center, and it came under heavy bombardment from German planes during the war. Unexploded bombs still occasionally turn up during construction work.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics John Kelly has suddenly become the White House's 'agent of...bullet
2 Politics A US drone destroyed a Russian-made T-72 battle tank in...bullet
3 Politics China appears to have rushed its J-20 stealth fighter into...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Members of a Female Commando Battalion which is part of the Syrian Army, sit atop of a tank in the government-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus March 19, 2015.
Politics It looks like Syrian, Russian, and Iranian troops are gearing up for another fight with the US
Commuters board a tram in bomb-damaged Dresden, March 12, 1946.
Politics 73 years ago, one of Europe's most beautiful cities was obliterated in an Allied firestorm — here are 18 photos of the bombing of Dresden
null
Politics 50 romantic photos show why everyone misses Barack and Michelle Obama
Military parade
Politics Trump's military parade could cost as much as $30 million