Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  We climbed into an Apache helicopter's cockpit and saw why it's one of the most difficult aircrafts to fly


Politics We climbed into an Apache helicopter's cockpit and saw why it's one of the most difficult aircrafts to fly

  • Published: , Refreshed:

We got a tour of all the Apache attack helicopter's weapons systems and even sat in the cockpit.

null play

null

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)

FORT BLISS, Texas — It was a bright, warm day when I walked onto Biggs Army Airfield, surrounded by desert mountains.

But it was also loud.

I saw Chinook, Blackhawk, and Apache helicopters sprawled across the airfield, many of which were on the ground and being worked on, while a few periodically hovered above.

I then met Chief Warrant Officer Zachary Eichhorn, and he walked me over to the AH-64 Delta Longbow attack chopper pictured above.

Although I only had about 30 minutes to see everything, Eichhorn gave me a tour of all the weapons systems and even the cockpit.

Here's what I saw:

The AH-64 Delta Longbow was first delivered to the US Army in 1997.

The AH-64 Delta Longbow was first delivered to the US Army in 1997. play

The AH-64 Delta Longbow was first delivered to the US Army in 1997.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


It has a maximum speed of 227 mph and a range of 300 miles.

It has a maximum speed of 227 mph and a range of 300 miles. play

It has a maximum speed of 227 mph and a range of 300 miles.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


It's powered by two T700-GE-701C turboshaft engines.

It's powered by two T700-GE-701C turboshaft engines. play

It's powered by two T700-GE-701C turboshaft engines.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


Here's a close-up of one of the engines.

Here's a close-up of one of the engines. play

Here's a close-up of one of the engines.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


Eichhorn next showed me the Hydra 70mm rocket pods, fitted on both sides of the chopper. The pods fire 2.75 fin-stabilized unguided air-to-surface rockets as well as CRV7 70 mm air-to-surface rockets.

Eichhorn next showed me the Hydra 70mm rocket pods, fitted on both sides of the chopper. The pods fire 2.75 fin-stabilized unguided air-to-surface rockets as well as CRV7 70 mm air-to-surface rockets. play

Eichhorn next showed me the Hydra 70mm rocket pods, fitted on both sides of the chopper. The pods fire 2.75 fin-stabilized unguided air-to-surface rockets as well as CRV7 70 mm air-to-surface rockets.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


Eichhorn gave me some more details about the rocket system in the short video below.



Here's a shot of the pod from the other side.

Here's a shot of the pod from the other side. play

Here's a shot of the pod from the other side.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


Eichhorn next told me about the Hellfire missiles.



We then moved over to the M230 gun mounted under the nose.



This is the sensor array, mounted on the nose, which feeds the pilot and gunner targeting and visual information through the monocular lens attached to their helmets. But more on that later.

This is the sensor array, mounted on the nose, which feeds the pilot and gunner targeting and visual information through the monocular lens attached to their helmets. But more on that later. play

This is the sensor array, mounted on the nose, which feeds the pilot and gunner targeting and visual information through the monocular lens attached to their helmets. But more on that later.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


This is the radar dome atop the blades, which can detect the shapes of ground forces and other aircraft. The radar feeds that information into the cockpit displays.

This is the radar dome atop the blades, which can detect the shapes of ground forces and other aircraft. The radar feeds that information into the cockpit displays. play

This is the radar dome atop the blades, which can detect the shapes of ground forces and other aircraft. The radar feeds that information into the cockpit displays.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


And here's the Apache's main computer system, which processes all the data from the radar dome and sensors.

And here's the Apache's main computer system, which processes all the data from the radar dome and sensors. play

And here's the Apache's main computer system, which processes all the data from the radar dome and sensors.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


This is the pilot's cockpit, situated behind the gunner's cockpit.

This is the pilot's cockpit, situated behind the gunner's cockpit. play

This is the pilot's cockpit, situated behind the gunner's cockpit.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


Eichhorn then broke down all the major components in the cockpit in the short video below.



He also told me more about the pilot's monocular lens, and why it makes the Apache one of the most difficult aircrafts to fly.



He then let me jump in the pilot cockpit. As you can see, it was a little snug.

He then let me jump in the pilot cockpit. As you can see, it was a little snug. play

He then let me jump in the pilot cockpit. As you can see, it was a little snug.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


Next, I moved over to the gunner's cockpit. The components in both cockpits are very similar, and either pilot can take over for the other if needed.

Next, I moved over to the gunner's cockpit. The components in both cockpits are very similar, and either pilot can take over for the other if needed. play

Next, I moved over to the gunner's cockpit. The components in both cockpits are very similar, and either pilot can take over for the other if needed.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)


I then looked up and snapped a shot of the gunner's view.

I then looked up and snapped a shot of the gunner's view. play

I then looked up and snapped a shot of the gunner's view.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)

You can find more info about the Apache's specifications here.



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics 'They beat our a--es': Russian mercenaries talk about...bullet
2 Politics These are the 25 most powerful militaries in the world — and...bullet
3 Politics Russian mercenaries reportedly want revenge after getting...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Donald Trump
Politics A wild dispute between a Panamanian hotel owner and the Trump Organization could have huge implications for the president
Xi Jinping
Politics Pictures of Winnie the Pooh are getting banned on social media after China announces Xi Jinping may stay in power for life
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel at a CNN town-hall meeting.
Politics The sheriff who handled the Florida shooting is facing a firestorm of criticism and calls for him to resign
rick gates richard
Politics Mueller just made a move indicating that Rick Gates has something of significant value to offer him