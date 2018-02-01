Politics :  We toured the world's largest aircraft carrier, which can house 75 aircraft (but doesn't have urinals)

The USS Gerald R. Ford is the US Navy's newest and largest aircraft carrier — in fact, it's the world's largest.
Commissioned in July 2017, it is the first of the Ford-class carriers, which are more technologically advanced than Nimitz-class carriers.
It has an improved hull design and weapons stowage, a new weapons elevator, more space on the flight deck, a new electromagnetic-powered aircraft-launch system, three times the electrical-generation capacity of any previous carrier, and a lot more.
We recently got a chance to tour the behemoth as it was docked in Virginia's Naval Station Norfolk. Climb aboard for a closer look:
We first saw the USS Gerald R. Ford from shore as it was stationed at a harbor in Naval Station Norfolk. The Ford stands about 134 feet tall.
play
We first saw the USS Gerald R. Ford from shore as it was stationed at a harbor in Naval Station Norfolk. The Ford stands about 134 feet tall. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
It was docked next to the USS George W. Bush, seen below, as well as the USS Truman and USS Lincoln.
play
It was docked next to the USS George W. Bush, seen below, as well as the USS Truman and USS Lincoln. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
US Navy spokesman Corey Todd Jones, who showed us around the Ford, led us past a security checkpoint, which we were not allowed to photograph, to the entrance seen below.
play
US Navy spokesman Corey Todd Jones, who showed us around the Ford, led us past a security checkpoint, which we were not allowed to photograph, to the entrance seen below. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
The entrance led to a massive hangar bay, where aircraft are stored when not in use.
play
The entrance led to a massive hangar bay, where aircraft are stored when not in use. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
This short video below gives a better look.
This is one of the advanced weapons elevators, which connect to the flight deck and allows sailors to move ordnance from the magazines to the aircrafts.
play
This is one of the advanced weapons elevators, which connect to the flight deck and allows sailors to move ordnance from the magazines to the aircrafts. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
We were not allowed to photograph down the elevator because it's classified, but you can read more about the elevators here.
A statue of former President Gerald R. Ford — the carrier's namesake — stands in the hangar bay. Ford served as a navigation officer on the USS Monterey during World War II. His shipmates credited him with saving the ship during a bad storm, Jones said.
play
A statue of former President Gerald R. Ford — the carrier's namesake — stands in the hangar bay. Ford served as a navigation officer on the USS Monterey during World War II. His shipmates credited him with saving the ship during a bad storm, Jones said. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
Jones said that a large wave almost washed Ford overboard the Monterey, but his foot got caught on a drain, preventing him from going over. The drain is immortalized in the statue.
Jones then took us up to the flight deck, which is 256 feet wide and 1,092 feet long.
play
Jones then took us up to the flight deck, which is 256 feet wide and 1,092 feet long. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
And this short video shows the flight deck from the other side.
There weren't any aircraft on the flight deck except for the "dud" seen below, an F/18 Hornet that has been stripped of its engine and components. It's now used by the signalmen to practice flight deck operations and moving aircrafts.
play
There weren't any aircraft on the flight deck except for the "dud" seen below, an F/18 Hornet that has been stripped of its engine and components. It's now used by the signalmen to practice flight deck operations and moving aircrafts. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
The afterburners have been stripped.
play
The afterburners have been stripped. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
Here's a closer look of the hollowed-out engine.
play
Here's a closer look of the hollowed-out engine. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
This E-2C Hawkeye flew over us outside of Norfolk Naval Station earlier in the day. Hawkeyes are US spy planes that are often assigned to carriers.
play
This E-2C Hawkeye flew over us outside of Norfolk Naval Station earlier in the day. Hawkeyes are US spy planes that are often assigned to carriers. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
Carriers are always assigned a Carrier Air Wing, which generally consists of about nine squadrons and five different kinds of the following aircraft.
Read more about the Carrier Air Wings here.
This compartment, which can be raised and lowered, is called the Integrated Catapult Control System or "bubble." Officers in here launch the jets after getting the all clear from the signalmen.
play
This compartment, which can be raised and lowered, is called the Integrated Catapult Control System or "bubble." Officers in here launch the jets after getting the all clear from the signalmen. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
There are a number of Bomb Jettison Ramps, or emergency evacuation "chutes," which sailors can use to offload misfired ordnance.
play
There are a number of Bomb Jettison Ramps, or emergency evacuation "chutes," which sailors can use to offload misfired ordnance. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
These shoots were added to carriers after the 1967 fire aboard the USS Forrestal. The Forrestal was in the Gulf of Tonkin when an F-4 Phantom misfired a rocket, resulting in a huge fire that killed more than 100 sailors.
The sides of the flight deck can be rather perilous as it completely drops off into open waters on most sides.
play
The sides of the flight deck can be rather perilous as it completely drops off into open waters on most sides. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
The Ford is also equipped with multiple Sea Sparrows, which are short-range antiaircraft and missile systems.
play
The Ford is also equipped with multiple Sea Sparrows, which are short-range antiaircraft and missile systems. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
As well as Rolling Airframe Missile systems.
play
As well as Rolling Airframe Missile systems. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
Here's another angle of the RAM.
play
Here's another angle of the RAM. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
There are also Close-In Weapons Systems aboard, but they were covered up.
From here, Jones took us up in the tower.
play
From here, Jones took us up in the tower. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
We entered the flight-deck control, where the handling officer manages the arrangement of aircraft. This task is done on computers now, which we weren't allowed to photograph, but it used to be done on this "Ouija board," still used as a backup.
play
We entered the flight-deck control, where the handling officer manages the arrangement of aircraft. This task is done on computers now, which we weren't allowed to photograph, but it used to be done on this "Ouija board," still used as a backup. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
When notable people visit the Ford, like President Donald Trump, they often autograph US currency, which are then placed along the borders of the Ouija board.
play
When notable people visit the Ford, like President Donald Trump, they often autograph US currency, which are then placed along the borders of the Ouija board. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
We then went up to the bridge, where the ship is navigated.
play
We then went up to the bridge, where the ship is navigated. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
The Ford is powered by two nuclear reactors that can bring it to speeds of over 30 mph.
This is the lead helm, which controls the speed and steering. It's all digital, but there's an actual steering wheel below for back up.
play
This is the lead helm, which controls the speed and steering. It's all digital, but there's an actual steering wheel below for back up. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
The navigation officer sits next to the chart table. The ship is navigated digitally and with the paper charts, Jones said.
play
The navigation officer sits next to the chart table. The ship is navigated digitally and with the paper charts, Jones said. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
This two-minute video shows Jones explaining more about the Bridge and its devices.
We also got a great view of the Truman and Lincoln carriers from the bridge.
play
We also got a great view of the Truman and Lincoln carriers from the bridge. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
At this point, we had been onboard for a couple hours and our time was up. But on the way out, we saw one of the bathrooms. And it's true: The Ford doesn't have urinals.
play
At this point, we had been onboard for a couple hours and our time was up. But on the way out, we saw one of the bathrooms. And it's true: The Ford doesn't have urinals. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
You can read more about why the Ford doesn't have urinals here.