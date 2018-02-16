Politics :  'What can you do?': Mother of 15-year-old Parkland shooting victim demands action from Trump

news

Lori Alhadeff, the mother of a 15-year-old victim of the Parkland school shooting, voiced her frustration during an interview on Thursday.

She specifically demanded action from President Donald Trump.



As congressional leaders once again debate the merits of gun legislation in the aftermath of another school shooting, at least one parent stood up and voiced her frustration against inaction from the White House.

"How do we allow a gunman to come into our children's school," asked Lori Alhadeff, the mother of Alyssa Alhadeff, during a CNN interview on Thursday. "How do they get through security? What security is there?"

Alyssa, a 15-year-old freshman who died in the attack, was "a loved and well respected member of our club and community," according to a a local soccer club's Facebook post. At least 16 other people died in the attack after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

"There's no metal detectors," Alhadeff continued. "The gunman, a crazy person, just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child's door, and starts shooting. Shooting her and killing her."

Alhadeff's emotions poured out as she vented her frustrations against President Donald Trump, who responded to the shooting by urging children who were "lost, alone, confused or even scared" to seek help.

"President Trump, you say 'What can you do?,'" Alhadeff said. "You can stop the guns from getting into these children's hands. Put metal detectors at every entrance to the schools."

"What can you do? You can do a lot," Alhadeff continued. "This is not fair to our families. That our children go to school, and have to get killed. I just spent the last two hours putting the burial arrangements for my daughter's funeral."

Friends and family members offered their condolences on social media:

"President Trump, please do something," Alhadeff continued. "Do something. Action. We need it now. These kids need safety now."

As CNN's cameras pivoted to anchor Brooke Baldwin, viewers saw her speechless and emotional after hearing Alhadeff's words. As Baldwin appeared to collect her thoughts, she apologized before shifting the interview elsewhere.

