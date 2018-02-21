Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Why Republicans have little incentive to support gun-control legislation


Politics Why Republicans have little incentive to support gun-control legislation

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The vast majority of Republican lawmakers are staunchly opposed to any form of gun regulation, and many push to roll back gun control laws.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump surrounded by Republican lawmakers. play

House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump surrounded by Republican lawmakers.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • The vast majority of Republican lawmakers are staunchly opposed to any form of gun regulation, and many push to roll back gun control laws.
  • In the aftermath of yet another mass shooting, the country has resumed its debate about how to keep guns out of the hands of would-be perpetrators.
  • But there are a host of reasons why GOP lawmakers have little incentive to support any form of gun regulation.


Following the slaughter of 17 people by a 19 year old gunman in Parkland, Florida last week, the nation has resumed its debate on gun control.

But Republicans, as ever, remain largely unwilling to consider any serious forms of control.

In its Wednesday morning newsletter, "Playbook," Politico considered why Republican lawmakers have little incentive to support gun-control measures. They outlined the reasons:

  • Many Republican voters read and consume media and promotional materials created and distributed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), which pushes for fewer regulations on guns and promotes anxiety about the government taking citizens' guns away, and vote according to grades the NRA gives to politicians.
  • Most GOP lawmakers fear primary challenges from the right — 36 House members represent districts that vote Republican by huge margins, on average 20 points or more, Politico reported. Moving away from extremely pro-gun positions would thus put their jobs in jeopardy.
  • At the same time, very few Republicans in Congress believe they'll lose votes for failing to support gun regulations.
  • Many Republican lawmakers and voters believe new gun regulations wouldn't necessarily be effective. They argue that the laws already in place aren't consistently enforced and that new laws — for example, those banning assault weapons — would leave would-be criminals to simply use another type of readily available weapon.

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would direct the Department of Justice to design a ban on "bump stocks," an accessory used to transform a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic one, which was used by the mass shooter in Las Vegas last year to kill 58 and injure hundreds. The White House also indicated on Tuesday that the president may be open to a ban on assault weapons.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics A photo of a Ghanaian teacher giving computer lessons with a...bullet
2 African Presidents The first job of 8 African presidentsbullet
3 Politics 10 romantic photos show why everyone misses John and...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Students gather on the steps of the old Florida Capitol protesting gun violence in Tallahassee on Feb. 21, 2018.
Politics Thousands of students across the US are walking out of their schools to protest gun violence and push for change after the Florida shooting
null
Politics Russian bots reportedly pushed a Thanksgiving food poisoning hoax on Twitter as practice for influencing the 2016 election
M1 Abrams
Politics We got an up-close look at an M1 Abrams tank — the king of the battlefield
Protestors march up Madison Ave after breaking off from a rally outside Trump Tower against the election of Donald Trump on Nov. 12, 2016.
Politics Russian trolls orchestrated divisive protests in the US about Trump — here are 9 that we know about