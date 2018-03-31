Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Pope did not say there is no hell


Religion Vatican scrambles after pope appears to deny existence of hell

  • Published:

Did Pope Francis say there is no hell? Not quite, the Vatican insists

play

In the midst of its holiest week of the year, the Catholic Church has been plunged into drama.

Three days before Easter, the Vatican tried to tamp down a firestorm over a quote attributed to Pope Francis that hell "does not exist," which would mark a historic break with teachings of the Catholic Church.

The quote came in an article in Italy's La Repubblica daily. But the Vatican said "no quotations" in the article "should be considered as a faithful transcription" of the Pope's words.

The Vatican said the article was based on a private meeting the Pope had with the daily's founder, Eugenio Scalfari.

During the meeting Scalfari asked the pope where “bad souls” go, to which he was quoted as responding: “They are not punished. Those who repent obtain God’s forgiveness and take their place among the ranks of those who contemplate him, but those who do not repent and cannot be forgiven disappear. A hell doesn’t exist, the disappearance of sinning souls exists.”

However, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the most senior Catholic in England and Wales, said "there's nowhere in Catholic teaching that actually says any one person is in hell".

According to home the Pope was apparently exploring "the imagery of hell - fire and brimstone and all of that".

"That's never been part of Catholic teaching, it's been part of Catholic iconography, part of Christian iconography," he said.

The Vatican said it had not been an interview, but a private meeting on the occasion of Easter, and Scalfari's article "is the fruit of his reconstruction".

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics U.S. is buttressing its paperwork walls with new requirements...bullet
2 Politics One of the nation's most controversial governors finds...bullet
3 Politics British diplomat can't stay away from talking Ghana-here is...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands following their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Politics Obamacare premiums are still on the rise — here's how much they're increasing in every state
Jeff Bezos
Politics Trump targets Amazon and demands The Washington Post register as a lobbyist
Jorge Guajardo, then Mexico's ambassador to China, during an interview at the Mexican Embassy in Beijing, May 3, 2009.
Politics 'God knows we don't like him': Mexico's former ambassador to China explains how Mexico —and the world — reacted to the first year of Trump
Politics Ghana keeps beating Nigeria on electricity accessibility and it is still tipping to hit 94% by 2040