President Trump deletes tweet after referring to Somalia as ‘Somolia’

President Trump's knowledge of the African country known as Somalia has been questioned.

Trump deleted a tweet where he referred to Somalia as ‘Somolia’ on Friday, June 8, 2018.

Hasan took a swipe at Trump, noting that his earlier tweet about the American President not knowing where Somalia is in the world had been confirmed.

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has deleted a tweet where he referred to Somalia as ‘Somolia’ on Friday, June 8, 2018.

The New York Times reported on Friday, June 8, 2018, that an American soldier was killed while four others were wounded in a battle in Somalia when President Trump took to his Twitter handle to send condolences to the families of the wounded and deceased servicemen.

After New York Times reported the story, a British journalist, and host of Al Jazeera English, Mehdi Hasan had queried if citizens of America had any clue of the country’s troop fighting in Somalia nor the American President knew where Somalia was on the world map.

President Trump wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of our serviceman who was killed and his fellow servicemen who were wounded in Somolia. They are truly all HEROES.”

In a swift reaction, Hasan took a swipe at Trump, noting that his earlier tweet about the American President not knowing where Somalia is in the world had been confirmed.

“Remember what I was saying earlier about the president being unable to find ‘Somolia’ on a map? It’s no joke,” Hasan tweeted quoting Trump’s tweet.

In what seems to be a rarity, President Trump - who hardly deletes his tweets - deleted the tweet on Somalia in the early hours of Saturday, June 9, 2018.

He re-wrote his message to the slain serviceman and other wounded servicemen in Somalia with the correct spelling of the African country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of our serviceman who was killed and his fellow servicemen who were wounded in Somalia. They are truly all HEROES,” Trump tweeted at about 5:00 AM.