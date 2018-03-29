Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Pupils escape as toilet walls crumble following heavy rains


Politics Pupils escape as toilet walls crumble following heavy rains

  • Published:

Head teacher Mr Kefa Sese said two latrines, one for boys and the other one for girls, collapsed at around 3pm on Thursday.

play

Pupils at Motonyoni Primary School in Kisii County in Kenya, have been left without toilets after the walls of their latrines crumbled on Thursday evening following heavy rains.

Head teacher Mr Kefa Sese said two latrines, one for boys and the other one for girls, collapsed at around 3pm on Thursday.

"Luckily no pupil was injured as both sunk while it rained,” Mr Sese told the Nation by phone.

The incident comes barely a month after Masaba South sub-county health officials visited the school and warned of an impending disaster following the bad state of the pit latrines.

CDF FUNDS

Mr Sese, has asked local MP Ezekiel Machogu to give them funds from the Constituency Development Fund to enable the school construct a new set of latrines.

"As an urgent measure, we need the construction (of latrines) to start immediately because the pupils now share one latrine with teachers," said Mr Sese.

Kisii County disaster management officials said they would visit the school Friday to assess the situation.

"We have been informed about the incident, and our officers will go to the school before 8am on Friday," said Dr Doris Nyakangi, chief Officer department of Disaster Management.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics The US embassy just clarified controversies surrounding its...bullet
2 Ian Khama Botswana's straight talking president steps down with...bullet
3 Politics Amid pressure from Sessions and Republicans, the DOJ's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Two of Sinaloa kingpin Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada's sons, Serafin Zambada Ortiz, alias "Sera," left, and Ismael Zambada Imperial, alias "El Mayito Gordo," right.
Politics The son of one of Mexico's most powerful kingpins describes growing up in the narco underworld — 'in a golden cage'
A combo image of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
Politics 6 countries have a stake in Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un — here's what all the big players want in coming North Korea talks
Donald Trump.
Politics If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there's a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 25, 2018, after returning from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
Politics 8 lawyers who decided not to defend Trump in the Mueller investigation