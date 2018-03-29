Pupils escape as toilet walls crumble following heavy rains

news

Pupils at Motonyoni Primary School in Kisii County in Kenya, have been left without toilets after the walls of their latrines crumbled on Thursday evening following heavy rains.

Head teacher Mr Kefa Sese said two latrines, one for boys and the other one for girls, collapsed at around 3pm on Thursday.

"Luckily no pupil was injured as both sunk while it rained,” Mr Sese told the Nation by phone.

The incident comes barely a month after Masaba South sub-county health officials visited the school and warned of an impending disaster following the bad state of the pit latrines.

CDF FUNDS

Mr Sese, has asked local MP Ezekiel Machogu to give them funds from the Constituency Development Fund to enable the school construct a new set of latrines.

"As an urgent measure, we need the construction (of latrines) to start immediately because the pupils now share one latrine with teachers," said Mr Sese.

Kisii County disaster management officials said they would visit the school Friday to assess the situation.

"We have been informed about the incident, and our officers will go to the school before 8am on Friday," said Dr Doris Nyakangi, chief Officer department of Disaster Management.