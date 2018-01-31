Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Raila's inauguration as captured by the frontpage of the world


Politics How the international press covered Raila Odinga's swearing-in at Uhuru Park

  • Published:

Kenya's election crisis has become a major international news topic

play Raila takes his oath as the people's president at Uhuru Park on January 30

Kenya's opposition leader, Raila Odinga was sworn in as the "people's president" on January 30 in an event that was followed widely by the international press.

With Kenya's position as the regional headquarters of several multinational corporations as well as the largest UN office outside of New York, it was no surprise that journalists from hundred of agencies were present at Uhuru Park to cover the event.

Business Insider SSA takes a look at some of the headlines that stood out.

China's state outlet CGTN went with "Kenya opposition leader sworn-in at mock inauguration".

play

US based CNN stuck with the plain facts of the day.

play

The powerful Wall Street Journal  focused on the closure of local media houses that broadcast live the ceremony.

play

The Washington Post ran with the declaration of the opposition's National Resistance Movement (NRM) as a criminal group by the Interior ministry of Kenya.

play

The Guardian also stayed conservative with a straight forward headline

play

The Los Angeles Times which had earlier spoken to Kenyans in the diaspora also focused on the closure of TV stations.

play
