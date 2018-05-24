Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Ramaphosa to donate half his salary to the Mandela Foundation


Politics President Ramaphosa to donate half of his salary to the Mandela Foundation

  • Published: , Refreshed:

“This fund, through discussions that we have had with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, will be launched on the 18th of July to mark the 100th anniversary of Madiba’s birth and will be called the Nelson Mandela Thuma Mina Fund,” he said.

play

President Cyril Ramaphosa, a man with a fortune of his very own, has decided to donate half of his presidential salary to charity.

Half of his $290,000 amount will go into a fund to be administered by the Nelson Mandela Fund.

His gesture creates the room for others to also contribute a small portion of their salaries to support projects to build the nation.

Ramaphosa disclosed the decision when he led the debate in parliament of the presidency’s budget vote.

“This fund, through discussions that we have had with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, will be launched on the 18th of July to mark the 100th anniversary of Madiba’s birth and will be called the Nelson Mandela Thuma Mina Fund,” he said.

This announcement has been made as the country prepares to commemorate the centenary of two anti-apartheid icons – Nelson Mandela and struggle icon Albertina Sisulu.

Talking about his first 100 days in office, he stressed that core gains had also been made as he noted all his flaws.

Ramaphosa took over the ANC leadership after an elective congress voted him to replace Jacob Zuma.

The party forced Zuma to step down as president of the country after a series of talks. Ramaphosa was then voted as leader of the ANC in parliament and thus president of South Africa. He is due to lead the party into polls slated for next year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Political Babies Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular Ghanaian politiciansbullet
2 Politics Here are the 10 African countries with the largest military...bullet
3 Politics How Prez Akufo-Addo went from cool to coldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

$8 billion Ajaokuta Steel Factory yet to commence after 39-years
Politics After gulping $8 billion in 39-years, Ajaokuta Steel Factory yet to commence production
donald trump car
Politics Trump is reportedly considering a plan to slap tariffs on imported cars
Michael Cohen
Politics Michael Cohen responds to report that the 'Taxi King' might flip on him, says they have 'never been partners'
China US
Politics US warns its citizens in China after embassy worker suffers brain injury from possible 'sonic attack'