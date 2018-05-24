news

President Cyril Ramaphosa, a man with a fortune of his very own, has decided to donate half of his presidential salary to charity.

Half of his $290,000 amount will go into a fund to be administered by the Nelson Mandela Fund.

His gesture creates the room for others to also contribute a small portion of their salaries to support projects to build the nation.

Ramaphosa disclosed the decision when he led the debate in parliament of the presidency’s budget vote.

“This fund, through discussions that we have had with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, will be launched on the 18th of July to mark the 100th anniversary of Madiba’s birth and will be called the Nelson Mandela Thuma Mina Fund,” he said.

This announcement has been made as the country prepares to commemorate the centenary of two anti-apartheid icons – Nelson Mandela and struggle icon Albertina Sisulu.

Talking about his first 100 days in office, he stressed that core gains had also been made as he noted all his flaws.

Ramaphosa took over the ANC leadership after an elective congress voted him to replace Jacob Zuma.

The party forced Zuma to step down as president of the country after a series of talks. Ramaphosa was then voted as leader of the ANC in parliament and thus president of South Africa. He is due to lead the party into polls slated for next year.