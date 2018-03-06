Home > Business Insider > Politics >

RANKED: The 15 most polarizing US presidents, according to political scientists


  Published:

Nearly 200 political scientists ranked the most polarizing presidents in US history. Here are the top 15.

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama are among the most polarizing presidents in US history, according to nearly 200 political science scholars.

A survey published last month asked 170 current and former members of the American Political Science Association to rank up to five presidents they believed to be the most polarizing.

The presidents were then ordered based on the number of times they were identified by respondents as well as their average polarization rank.

It's worth noting that a majority of the respondents — roughly 57% — identified as Democrats and just 13% were Republicans, so it's not surprising that Trump was ranked so unfavorably. But even Republicans viewed Trump negatively, according to the survey.

"On average, Republicans view President Trump one full spot less polarizing than Democrats," the survey said.

Obama, on the other hand, was ranked roughly the same by Democrats and Republicans alike.

Here are the most polarizing US presidents, according to the ranking:

15: Lyndon B. Johnson

15: Lyndon B. Johnson

(AP Photo)


14: John Adams

14: John Adams

(Wikimedia Commons)


13: James Buchanan

13: James Buchanan

(AP)


12: Woodrow Wilson

12: Woodrow Wilson

(AP)


11: Thomas Jefferson

11: Thomas Jefferson

(Wikipedia)


10: Franklin D. Roosevelt

10: Franklin D. Roosevelt

(AP)


9: Bill Clinton

9: Bill Clinton

(Gary Cameron/Reuters)


8: Ronald Reagan

8: Ronald Reagan

(AP Photo/Doug Mills)


7: Andrew Johnson

7: Andrew Johnson

(Wikimedia Commons)


6: Abraham Lincoln

6: Abraham Lincoln

(Getty Images / Staff)


5: Richard Nixon

5: Richard Nixon

(Charles Tasnadi/AP)


4: Barack Obama

4: Barack Obama

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)


3: George W. Bush

3: George W. Bush

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)


2: Andrew Jackson

2: Andrew Jackson

(AP)


1: Donald Trump

1: Donald Trump

(Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster)


