Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died at age 76


Politics Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died at age 76

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hawking, who had ALS, died peacefully at his home in Cambridge.

Professor Stephen Hawking in Campbridge, 2013. play

Professor Stephen Hawking in Campbridge, 2013.

(Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

  • Stephen Hawking has died at age 76.
  • Hawking, a theoretical physicist, made several discoveries that transformed the way scientists viewed black holes and the universe.
  • Hawking was known to infuse humor and wit to bridge the gap in otherwise complicated subjects.


Stephen Hawking, one of the most influential scientists in the modern era, has died at age 76.

A spokesperson for his family released a statement saying he died peacefully at his home in Cambridge, England.

"It is with great sadness we announce the death of Professor Stephen Hawking," the statement said. "Professor Hawking died peacefully at his home in the early hours of this morning."

"His family have kindly requested that they be given the time and privacy to mourn his passing, but they would like to thank everyone who has been by Professor Hawking's side — and supported him — throughout his life."

Hawking is survived by his three children, Lucy, Robert, and Tim. The three also released a statement:

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world.

He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.'

We will miss him forever."

Fellow scientists offered their condolences on social media, including renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

"His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake," deGrasse Tyson said on Twitter. "But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure."

null play

null

(lwpkommunikacio/flickr)

"Stephen Hawking was the rare famous scientist who deserved every bit of his fame," Sean Carroll, a physicist at Caltech, tweeted. "A brilliant physicist and an inspirational person. And quite a character."

Hawking, a theoretical physicist, made several discoveries that transformed the way scientists viewed black holes and the universe.

Though he was afflicted with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — a neurodegenerative disease that impaired his motor functions and confined him to a wheelchair — he went on to become a mathematics professor, and eventually the director of research at the University of Cambridge's Center for Theoretical Cosmology.

Hawking was also known to bridge the gap on complicated subjects by infusing humor and wit during his lectures.

"I recall when we has giving lectures and it was a huge effort for him to speak (before the tracheotomy and the computer voice) he still made the effort to throw jokes in," Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said on Twitter. "That says something."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics A 28-year-old Turkish construction heiress and Instagram star...bullet
2 Politics Qatar reportedly says it has unearthed damaging information...bullet
3 Politics Tillerson found out he was fired when Trump tweeted about...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Conor Lamb.
Politics AS CLOSE AS IT GETS: The nation's most closely watched special election is coming down to the wire
Trump Tillerson
Politics Trump may have fired Rex Tillerson because they couldn't agree on North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for the first day of the G20 economic summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.
Politics TIME'S UP: The UK's deadline has passed for Russia to explain itself over spy poisoning
President Donald Trump arrives speaks to service members at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego.
Politics Trump suggests creating new military branch called 'Space Force' — but the idea is not new