'Rex, eat the salad': Trump once found a creative way to humiliate Tillerson

President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with a tweet on Tuesday.

  • The president reportedly humiliated Tillerson in November 2017 by making him eat a wilted Caesar salad served in China.


President Donald Trump reportedly found himself stuck between a rock and a hard place during a five-country tour of Asia last November: eating a salad or offending the Chinese.

So he passed the buck to now-outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Trump, Tillerson, and other US officials were being served wilted Caesar salad in China's Great Hall of the People when the incident happened, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Fearing that the Americans not eating the salad would insult the Chinese, Trump reportedly said, "Rex, eat the salad."

Tillerson laughed at the comment, WSJ reported, but it underscored the tense relationship between the president and former secretary of state, whom the president fired with a tweet on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Trump reportedly changed his diet for the better and has been eating more salads and soups, instead of his usual burgers and fast food.

