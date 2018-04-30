news

Sajid Javid replaces Amber Rudd as Home Secretary.

Rudd resigned on Sunday evening after misleading MPs about deportation targets and pressure over the Windrush scandal.

Javid — who backed Remain in the EU referendum — has served as Communities Secretary since July 2016 when Theresa May became prime minister.



LONDON — Sajid Javid has replaced Amber Rudd as Home Secretary, Downing Street has confirmed.

Rudd was forced to resign on Sunday evening following a series of damaging revelations and leaks regarding the Home Office's handling of immigration under her leadership.

Javid has served as MP for Bromsgrove in Worcestershire since 2010 and has been Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government since Theresa May's appointment as Prime Minister in July 2016.

He is well-liked among his parliamentary colleagues and was the favourite to take over from Rudd when she announced her departure. The new Home Secretary campaigned for Britain to remain in the European Union, meaning the balance between Remainers and Leavers within Cabinet not been disrupted by Rudd's exit.

Former Northern Ireland minister James Brokenshire will replace Javid at the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government. Penny Mourdant, Secretary of State for International Development, will take on Rudd's additional role as Women & Equalities Minister.

Javid is a former managing director at Deutsche Bank, and a widely respected figure within the party who has long been tipped for promotion. He campaigned for Remain in the EU referendum but is seen as relatively Eurosceptic.

He tweeted yesterday that he was "sad" about Rudd's departure.

Downing Street said it had accepted Rudd's resignation on Sunday following a number of leaks regarding alleged deportation targets used by the Home Office under her leadership.

Rudd last week told the Home Affairs Select Committee this week that the Home Office did not have targets for removals. She then backtracked and claimed the department had local targets, but said she was unaware of them.

However, on Sunday the Guardian published a letter Rudd sent to May last year in which she boasted about "ambitious but deliverable" targets for deporting illegal immigrants, suggesting she did know about the policy.

And on Friday the Guardian leaked a memo which was sent to Rudd saying that the department had "a target of achieving 12,800 enforced returns in 2017-18," adding that "we have exceeded our target of assisted returns."

The issue of deportations has become particularly toxic because of the Windrush scandal, which erupted following reports that numerous Caribbean-born UK immigrants had been harassed, threatened with deportation, and made destitute despite being legally resident in Britain.