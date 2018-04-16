Satellite photos show what Syrian sites looked like before and after the US-led strikes

news

The United States, Britain, and France, conducted "precision strikes" on Syria on Friday, in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack that reportedly killed dozens in the rebel-held town of Douma.

The Pentagon said the strikes hit three targets believed to have been involved in creating chemical weapons.

The sites included the Barzah Research and Development Center near Damascus and the Him Shinshar chemical weapons complex near Homs.

The US military said the strikes "destroyed" Him Shinshar's chemical weapons storage facility, and damaged the chemical weapons bunker.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said "nothing is certain" when asked whether he believed the strikes would deter Syrian President Bashar Assad from using chemical weapons again.

"It was done on targets that we believed were selected to hurt the chemical weapons program. We confined it to the chemical weapons-type targets," he said.

Here are satellite photos showing what the sites looked like before and after the strikes:

BEFORE: The Him Shinshar chemical weapons bunker on April 13, 2018.

AFTER: The Him Shinshar chemical weapons bunker on April 14, 2018.

Here are photos of the Him Shinshar bunker side-by-side:

BEFORE: The Him Shinshar chemical weapons storage site on April 13, 2018.

AFTER: The Him Shinshar chemical weapons storage site on April 14, 2018.

Here are photos of the Him Shinshar storage site side-by-side:

BEFORE: The Barzah Research and Development Center on April 13, 2018.

AFTER: The Barzah Research and Development Center on April 14, 2018.

Here are photos of the Barzah Research and Development Center side-by-side: