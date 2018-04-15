Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Satellite photos show what Syrian sites looked like before and after the US strikes


Politics Satellite photos show what Syrian sites looked like before and after the US strikes

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The United States led "precision strikes" on Syria on Friday, in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack. Here's what the damage looked like.

The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018. play

The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018.

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

The United States, Britain, and France, conducted "precision strikes" on Syria on Friday, in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack that reportedly killed dozens in the rebel-held town of Douma.

The Pentagon said the strikes hit three targets believed to have been involved in creating chemical weapons.

The sites included the Barzah Research and Development Center near Damascus and the Him Shinshar chemical weapons complex near Homs.

The US military said the strikes "destroyed" Him Shinshar's chemical weapons storage facility, and damaged the chemical weapons bunker.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said "nothing is certain" when asked whether he believed the strikes would deter Syrian President Bashar Assad from using chemical weapons again.

"It was done on targets that we believed were selected to hurt the chemical weapons program. We confined it to the chemical weapons-type targets," he said.

Here are satellite photos showing what the sites looked like before and after the strikes:

BEFORE: The Him Shinshar chemical weapons bunker on April 13, 2018.

BEFORE: The Him Shinshar chemical weapons bunker on April 13, 2018. play

BEFORE: The Him Shinshar chemical weapons bunker on April 13, 2018.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe.)


AFTER: The Him Shinshar chemical weapons bunker on April 14, 2018.

AFTER: The Him Shinshar chemical weapons bunker on April 14, 2018. play

AFTER: The Him Shinshar chemical weapons bunker on April 14, 2018.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe.)


BEFORE: The Him Shimshar chemical weapons storage site on April 13, 2018.

BEFORE: The Him Shimshar chemical weapons storage site on April 13, 2018. play

BEFORE: The Him Shimshar chemical weapons storage site on April 13, 2018.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe.)


AFTER: The Him Shimshar chemical weapons storage site on April 14, 2018.

AFTER: The Him Shimshar chemical weapons storage site on April 14, 2018. play

AFTER: The Him Shimshar chemical weapons storage site on April 14, 2018.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe.)


BEFORE: The Barzah Research and Development Center on April 13, 2018.

BEFORE: The Barzah Research and Development Center on April 13, 2018. play

BEFORE: The Barzah Research and Development Center on April 13, 2018.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe.)


AFTER: The Barzah Research and Development Center on April 14, 2018.

AFTER: The Barzah Research and Development Center on April 14, 2018. play

AFTER: The Barzah Research and Development Center on April 14, 2018.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe.)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics 9 photos of the A-50U, the Russian AWAC plane in Syria that...bullet
2 Politics 'We have no fear': Retired Russian admiral says Russia will...bullet
3 Politics A look at the region's firepower shows who would win if the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Politics Photos of US, UK, and French military strikes show just how close missiles got to Syria's capital city
Vladimir Putin Bashar al-Assad Syria Russia
Politics The UN Security Council rejects Russia's resolution to condemn the US-led strikes on Syria
FILE PHOTO: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with AFP news agency in Damascus, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on April 13, 2017. SANA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Politics Pentagon: US-led Syria strikes struck at 'heart' of chemical weapons program, but 'residual' capacity remains
Rafale Fighter Jet
Politics The US, UK, and France teamed up for missile strikes in Syria — here's everything we know they used