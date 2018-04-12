Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Scott Pruitt reportedly doesn’t like the EPA’s logo because he thinks it looks like a marijuana leaf


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Pruitt reportedly wanted to change the design of the EPA's challenge coin to include a Bible verse.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a meeting with state and local officials at the White House in Washington, February 12, 2018. play

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a meeting with state and local officials at the White House in Washington, February 12, 2018.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)

  • Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt reportedly did not like the EPA's logo because it reminded him of a marijuana leaf.
  • Pruitt wanted to change the design of the agency's challenge coin to reflect his background.
  • Other people have criticized Pruitt for his spending habits and use of taxpayer money.


After taking charge of the Environmental Protection Agency, administrator Scott Pruitt reportedly wanted to change the agency's logo because it reminded him of a marijuana leaf, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The logo features a blue and green abstract image that resembles a flower with four leaves.

Pruitt's interest in a makeover of the EPA's branding did not end there. Sources in the report also revealed that Pruitt wanted to change the appearance of the agency's challenge coin — a medallion embossed with the EPA logo.

The EPA seal. play

The EPA seal.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Challenge coins have roots in the military. They can vary in design across service branches and units. Leaders typically give them as a morale boost to junior service members.

"These coins represent the agency," former EPA multimedia office director Ronald Slotkin said. "But Pruitt wanted his coin to be bigger than everyone else's and he wanted it in a way that represented him."

"At one point he wanted a Bible verse, but staff talked him out of it," EPA multimedia office director Ronald Stolkin told The Times.

EPA staffers were alarmed about the suggested changes, and believed that it would be too costly and be considered a breach of protocol, The Times reported.

Pruitt has recently been questioned over his spending at the agency, including his use of taxpayer money to fund a large security detail reportedly comprised of 20 full-time members — three times the size of former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy's part-time security staff.

