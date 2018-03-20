Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Shooting reported at high school in Maryland


Politics Shooting reported at high school in Maryland

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Great Mills high school in Maryland on Tuesday morning.

Breaking News, Business Insider play

Breaking News, Business Insider

(Business Insider)

Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's office said on Twitter it was responding to the incident, and told parents to avoid the school and respond to a nearby high school instead.

Local authorities would not yet say whether there were any injuries, according to local media reports. ABC 7 News reported the incident had been "contained."

Mollie Davis, whose Twitter bio says she's 17, tweeted that she was inside the school on lockdown and someone was "possibly dead." She added that "There was a loud sound and everyone started screaming and running."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Why Russia, Assad, and Iran combined don't stand a chance...bullet
2 Politics See inside the Vatican — home to the world's most powerful...bullet
3 Politics China threatens to respond with 'military pressure' after...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

austin explosion
Politics A person was injured after a package bound for Austin exploded at a Texas FedEx
Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix gives evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee.
Politics All the times Cambridge Analytica gave brazenly contradictory accounts of its murky work on Brexit
Labour MP Kate Hoey and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage campaigning during the Brexit referendum.
Politics 'A pitiful, abject surrender': Britain's Leave-voting fishermen feel betrayed by May's Brexit deal
Donald Trump
Politics Trump is trying to find the 'magic bullet' with the legal team representing him in the Russia investigation