Shooting reported at high school in Maryland

Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's office said on Twitter it was responding to the incident, and told parents to avoid the school and respond to a nearby high school instead.

Local authorities would not yet say whether there were any injuries, according to local media reports. ABC 7 News reported the incident had been "contained."

Mollie Davis, whose Twitter bio says she's 17, tweeted that she was inside the school on lockdown and someone was "possibly dead." She added that "There was a loud sound and everyone started screaming and running."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.