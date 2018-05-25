Shooting reported at middle school in Noblesville, Indiana; authorities say suspect in custody

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter at the Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana on Friday. A suspect is in custody, the Noblesville Fire Department tweeted. It's unclear whether there are injuries.

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter at the Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana on Friday.

A suspect is in custody, the Noblesville Fire Department tweeted.

There were reports of one injury and the school was placed on lockdown, school officials told the Indianapolis television station FOX59 News.

Noblesville is a city of approximately 56,000 residents, 30 miles north of Indianapolis.

The incident comes amid nationwide tension over deadly mass shootings at American schools. One week ago, a gunman killed 10 people at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, and in February, a shooter killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

