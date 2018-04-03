Sinclair Broadcast Group owns local news stations across the US — find out whether your local station is one of them

news

Sinclair Broadcast Group came under scrutiny over the weekend after a clip of news anchors reading a required script about "false news" went viral.

Some worried the mandated segment undermined the news organizations, while others — including President Donald Trump — defended Sinclair.

Sinclair runs dozens of stations; here is a list by state.

Since the release of a viral clip showing broadcasters reading a required segment on journalistic integrity, the local-TV giant Sinclair Broadcast Group has been under the microscope.

The company, which owns 193 local stations across the US, drew criticism for what some saw as a forced message that undermined the independence of the news organizations. Others, including President Donald Trump, have defended Sinclair and the monologue.

One of the biggest reasons for the intensity of the scrutiny is just how wide Sinclair's reach has become. Based on Sinclair's website, the company maintains stations in 34 states and Washington, DC.

We went through Sinclair's list of stations and found all of those affiliated with a major network or designated under its own call letters.

Check below to see whether there's a Sinclair station in your area:

Alabama:

Birmingham: WABM (MyTV) WBMA (ABC) WDBB (CW) WTTO (CW)

Mobile/Pensacola, Florida: WPMI (NBC) WEAR (ABC) WFGX (MyTV) WJTC (Independent)



Arkansas:

Little Rock-Pine Bluff: KATV (ABC)



California:

Bakersfield: KBFX (Fox) KBAK (CBS)

Chico-Redding: KCVU (Fox) KRCR (ABC) KRVU (MyTV)

Eureka: KAEF (ABC) KBVU (Fox) KECA (CW) KECA-2 (MyTV)

Fresno-Visalia: KMPH (Fox) KFRE (CW)



Florida:

Gainesville: WNBW (NBC) WGFL (CBS) WGFL-2 (MyTV)

Tallahassee/Thomasville, Georgia: WTLF (CW) WTWC (NBC)

West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce: WTCN (MyTV) WPEC (CBS) WTVX (CW) WWHB (Aztec America)



Georgia:

Albany: WFXL (Fox)

Macon: WGXA (Fox/ABC)

Savannah: WTGS (Fox)



Idaho:

Boise: KBOI (CBS) KBOI-2 (CW) KYUU (CW)



Illinois:

Champaign-Springfield-Decatur: WICD (ABC) WBUI (CW) WICS (ABC) WRSP (Fox) WCCU (Fox)

Peoria-Bloomington: WHOI (ABC)

Quincy/Hannibal, Missouri/Keokuk, Iowa: KHQA (ABC/CBS)



Indiana:

South Bend-Elkhart: WSBT (CBS)



Iowa:

Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Dubuque: KGAN (CBS) KFXA (Fox)

Des Moines-Ames: KDSM (Fox)

Ottumwa, Iowa/Kirksville, Missouri: KTVO (ABC)

Sioux City: KPTH (Fox) KPTH-2 (MyTV) KMEG (CBS)



Kansas:

Wichita-Hutchison: KSAS (Fox) KMTW (MyTV) KOCW (Fox)



Kentucky:

Lexington: WDKY (Fox)

Paduca-Cape Girard-Harsbg WDKA (MyTV) KBSI (Fox)



Maine:

Portland-Auburn: WPFO (Fox) WGME (CBS)



Maryland:

Baltimore: WBFF (Fox) WNUV (CW) WUTB (MyTV)



Massachusetts:

Providence-New Bedford: WJAR (NBC)



Michigan:

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WEYI (NBC) WSMH (Fox) WBSF (CW)

Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek: WWMT (CBS) WWMT-2 (CW)

Traverse City-Cadillac: WGTQ (ABC) WTOM (NBC) WPBN (NBC) WGTU (ABC)



Minnesota:

Minneapolis: WUCW (CW)



Missouri:

Columbia-Jefferson City: KRCG (CBS)

St. Louis: KDNL (ABC)



Montana:

Butte-Bozeman: KTVM (NBC) KDBZ (NBC)

Missoula: KECI (NBC) KCFW (NBC)



Nebraska:

Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney: KFXL (Fox) KHGI (ABC) KWNB (ABC)

Omaha: KXVO (CW) KPTM (Fox) KPTM-2 (MyTV)



Nevada:

Las Vegas: KSNV (NBC) KVCW (CW) KVCW-2 (MyTV)

Reno KRNV (NBC) KRXI (Fox) KAME (MyTV)



New York:

Albany-Schenectady-Troy: WRGB (CBS) WCWN (CW)

Buffalo: WNYO (MyTV) WUTV (Fox)

Rochester: WHAM (ABC) WHAM-2 (CW) WUHF (Fox)

Syracuse: WTVH (CBS) WSTM (NBC) WSTQ (CW)



North Carolina:

Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem: WXLV (ABC) WMYV (MyTV)

Greenville-New Bern-Washington: WYDO (Fox) WCTI (ABC)

Raleigh-Durham: WRDC (MyTV) WLFL (CW)



Ohio:

Cincinnati: WKRC (CBS) WKRC-2 (CW) WSTR (MyTV)

Columbus: WWHO (CW) WSYX (ABC) WSYX-2 (MyTV) WTTE (Fox)

Dayton: WRGT (Fox) WRGT-2 (MyTV) WKEF (ABC)

Toledo: WNWO (NBC)



Oklahoma:

Oklahoma City: KOKH (Fox) KOCB (CW)

Tulsa: KTUL (ABC)



Oregon:

Eugene: KPIC (CBS) KVAL (CBS) KMTR (NBC) KMTR-2 (CW) KCBY (CBS) KMCB (NBC) KTCW (NBC) KTCW-2 (CW)

Medford-Klamath Falls: KTVL (CBS) KTVL-2 (CW)

Portland: KUNP (Univision) KATU (ABC)



Pennsylvania:

Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon WHP (CBS) WHP-2 (MyTV) WHP-3 (CW)

Johnstown-Altoona: WJAC (NBC)

Pittsburgh: WPGH (Fox) WPNT (MyTV)

Wilkes Barre-Scranton: WQMY (MyTV) WSWB (CW) WOLF (Fox)



South Carolina:

Charleston: WCIV (MyTV) WCIV-2 (ABC)

Columbia: WACH (Fox)

Florence-Myrtle Beach: WPDE (ABC) WWMB (CW)

Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson/Asheville, North Carolina: WLOS (ABC) WMYA (MyTV)



Tennessee:

Chattanooga: WTVC (ABC) WFLI (CW) WFLI-2 (MyTV)

Nashville: WNAB (CW) WZTV (Fox) WUXP (MyTV)

Tri-Cities ( Kingsport-Johnson City/Bristol, Virginia) WCYB (NBC) WEMT (Fox)



Texas:

Abilene-Sweetwater:

KTXS (CW) KTXS-3 (MeTV) KTES-LD (MeTV)

Amarillo: KVII (ABC) KVII-2 (CW) KVIH (ABC) KVIH-2 (CW)

Austin KEYE (CBS) KEYE-2 (Telemundo)

Beaumont-Port Arthur: KBTV (Fox) KFDM (CBS) KFDM-2 (CW)

Corpus Christi: KTOV (MyTV) KSCC (Fox)

El Paso KFOX (Fox) KDBC (CBS) KDBC-2 (MyTV)

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen: KGBT (CBS)

San Angelo: KTXE (ABC) KTXE-2 (CW)

San Antonio: KABB (Fox) WOAI (NBC) KMYS (CW)



Utah:

Salt Lake City: KMYU (MyTV) KUTV (CBS) KENV (NBC) KJZZ (Independent)



Virginia:

Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News: WTVZ (MyTV)

Richmond-Petersburg: WRLH (Fox) WRLH-2 (MyTV)

Roanoke-Lynchburg:

WSET (ABC)



Washington:

Seattle-Tacoma: KUNS (Univision) KOMO (ABC)

Spokane: KLEW (CBS)

Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick: KEPR (CBS) KEPR-2 (CW) KIMA (CBS) KIMA-2 (CW) KORX (Univision) KUNW (Univision)



Washington, DC:

District of Columbia: WJLA (ABC)



West Virginia:

Charleston-Huntington: WVAH (Fox) WCHS (ABC)

Wheeling/Stubenville, Ohio: WTOV (NBC) WTOV-2 (Fox)



Wisconsin: