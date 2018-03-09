South Korea: Trump's 'maximum-pressure policy brought us to this juncture' in announcement of talks with Kim Jong-un

news

South Korea's national security adviser said in a televised speech on Thursday evening that President Donald Trump's "leadership" and "maximum-pressure policy" helped bring all parties to the negotiating table for potential nuclear talks between the US, South Korea, and North Korea.

He also says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is "committed to denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula.

Though Chung indicated that Trump will meet Kim Jong Un by May, the White House says the time and date have yet to be determined.



"I explained to President Trump that his leadership and his maximum-pressure policy, together with international solidarity, brought us to this juncture," National Security Advisor and chief negotiator Chung Eui-yong said.

The South Korean leader also said the North Korean leader is "committed to denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula, and is willing to halt its nuclear and missile tests while diplomatic engagement is underway.

Although Chung indicated that Trump would meet Kim Jong Un this spring, the White House says a time and date have yet to be determined.

Chung Eui-yong and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon arrived to Washington, DC this week to brief their counterpart, national security adviser H.R. McMaster on new diplomatic overtures from North Korea.

During the briefing, the South Korean officials reportedly delivered a personal letter from Kim Jong-un to the White House.

Trump has periodically indicated an openness to talks with North Korea "at the appropriate time, under the right circumstances."

Beginning in January, North Korea has made several diplomatic move to indicate a willingness to negotiate with the US and South Korea. Following their participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics, they've conducted several meetings with their South Korean counterparts.

"I think that they are sincere, but I think they are sincere also because the sanctions and what we're doing with respect to North Korea, including, you know, the great help that we've been given from China," Trump said on Tuesday, referring to a new set of US sanctions and China's growing role in enforcing them.

"I hope they are sincere. We're going to see and find out."

David Choi contributed to this report.