news

A staff driver and six other locals in Ethiopia have been arrested in connection with the death of the at Dangote Cement country manager, Deep Kamara .

This development is coming after a strong delegation from Dangote group visited the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Workneh Gebeyehu (Ph.D.) over the death of three of its staff.

A staff driver at Dangote Cement and six other locals in Adaberga wereda in the Oromia Regional State, Ethiopia, have been arrested in connection with the death of the country manager, Deep Kamara.

In a report by a local website, TheReporter Ethiopia, the suspects were arrested for investigation few weeks after the killings of the country manager of Dangote Cement; Deep Kamara, his secretary; Beakal Alelegn, and driver; Tsegaye Gidey.

This development is coming after a strong delegation from Dangote group visited the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Workneh Gebeyehu (Ph.D.) over the death of three of its staff.

Workneh denounced the killing with a promise to fish out the culprits of the dastard act.

The Ethiopian Foreign Minister further told the Dangote group delegation that the federal and regional governments are working vigorously to apprehend the culprits.

ALSO READ: Dangote's country manager shot dead in Ethiopia ahead of Billionaire's visit

Sources at the Oromia Police, Ethiopia also disclosed that the arrest of the seven suspects does not necessarily mean that the suspects are the ones who committed the crime but can lead the investigation to the perpetrators.

Dangote has invested more than USD 700 million to build the Ethiopian cement plant and created more than 1,500 jobs.

The cement plant situated at the 85km west of the Addis Ababa has an installed production capacity of 2.5 million tons of cement after it commenced production in June 2015.

The cement company, an offshoot of the Dangote group, has also built a cement bag manufacturing plant in front of the cement plant at a cost of USD 25 million.

Dangote’s plan to build a second cement manufacturing plant and visit the country was suspended as a result of the political upheaval unfolding in the country.