Stormy Daniels' dad says he doesn't want to pick sides between his daughter and Trump because he likes them both


  • Published: , Refreshed:

"It's time this country is put back where it belongs — taking care of the people here instead of the people who don't belong here," Daniels' father said.

Stormy Daniels play

Stormy Daniels

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

  • The parents of Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump, say they support Trump.
  • The parents also expressed disappointment in how the scandal has developed.
  • Daniels' mother said she would vote for Trump "every time."

The parents of Stormy Daniels, the porn star embroiled in a scandal involving President Donald Trump, are reportedly ardent supporters of Trump and expressed disappointment by the news surrounding their daughter's accusations.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleged she was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about an affair with Trump. The payment — which she said was made before the 2016 US presidential election — attracted extreme scrutiny because of its timing and circumstance.

"If Mr. Trump runs four more times, I would vote for him every time," Sheila Gregory, Clifford's mother, told The Dallas Morning News.

"I like him. I like the way he handles things," Gregory added. "It's time this country is put back where it belongs — taking care of the people here instead of the people who don't belong here."

"I see her in the news — everything that's going on — it's hard," Bill Gregory, Clifford's father, told Inside Edition. "It's become a real mess, looks like to me."

"I like Trump and I like my daughter," Bill said. "I don't want to pick sides. It's unfortunate that it's gotten to this point."

Both parents said they had not spoken to their daughter in years. The couple reportedly divorced when Daniels was 3 or 4 years old.

"It hurts me deeply," Gregory told The Dallas Morning News. "My friends all say the same thing: 'I can't believe that is the same sweet child — you took such good care of her.'"

"I say, 'How do you think I feel?'"

Clifford recently offered to return the $130,000 in exchange for the freedom to reveal details about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump. Meanwhile, the White House said Trump had "no knowledge of any payments" and that he "denied all these allegations."

