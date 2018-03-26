Stormy Daniels just escalated her battle with Trump's top lawyer

news

Stormy Daniels on Monday filed an amended lawsuit accusing Michael Cohen, a top lawyer for President Donald Trump, of defamation.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, comes one day after Daniels' explosive "60 Minutes" interview.

The adult-film star Stormy Daniels on Monday filed an amended lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen of defamation.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, points to a February statement from Cohen that said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, made false statements about what she has described as a yearlong affair with Trump that began at a Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament in 2006.

The amended lawsuit also seeks a jury trial. It's an expansion of Clifford's lawsuit against Trump filed earlier this month.

On Sunday, CBS aired an explosive "60 Minutes" interview in which Clifford detailed the alleged affair and said she was threatened in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 to leave Trump alone.

In the interview, Clifford said that her only sexual encounter with Trump was consensual but that she was not attracted to him. She said they remained in contact for months, as Trump had suggested he could get her a spot on his NBC show "Celebrity Apprentice."

Since news emerged in January of a $130,000 payment to Clifford from Cohen days before the 2016 election, the story has only gained steam. Cohen has said he paid Clifford out of his own pocket was not reimbursed.

The White House on Monday denied all the claims Clifford made in the "60 Minutes" interview.