Striking video shows Kim Jong Un's bodyguards running in formation alongside his limo

The North and South Korean leaders are meeting for their first diplomatic summit in more than a decade. The video shows Kim Jong Un departing for lunch.
The leaders of North and South Korea participated in celebratory exercises and diplomatic meetings on Friday, in the first official meeting of the Koreas in more than a decade.
When it was time to break for lunch, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un got into his official limousine and it drove back over to the North Korean side of the border, as 12 bodyguards ran alongside the car. Naturally, that striking image was captured on video.