Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Striking video shows Kim Jong Un's bodyguards running in formation alongside his limo


Politics Striking video shows Kim Jong Un's bodyguards running in formation alongside his limo

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The North and South Korean leaders are meeting for their first diplomatic summit in more than a decade. The video shows Kim Jong Un departing for lunch.

kim jong un limo play

kim jong un limo

(Screenshot via Twitter)

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hopped back into his limousine during a lunch break at the Inter-Korea summit on Friday.
  • Kim and the South Korean president Moon Jae-in had spent a couple hours participating in celebratory exercises and diplomatic meetings to mark the first conference between the two Koreas in more than a decade.
  • As the North Korean leader departed for lunch, 12 bodyguards flanked his official limousine and ran alongside it as it drove back onto the North Korean side of the border.


The leaders of North and South Korea participated in celebratory exercises and diplomatic meetings on Friday, in the first official meeting of the Koreas in more than a decade.

When it was time to break for lunch, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un got into his official limousine and it drove back over to the North Korean side of the border, as 12 bodyguards ran alongside the car. Naturally, that striking image was captured on video.

You can watch it below:

Read more on the Inter-Korea Summit here:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics More empty classrooms in Ghana's private high schools due to...bullet
2 Political Babies Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular Ghanaian...bullet
3 Politics A Russian scientist who claimed to develop the nerve agent...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Moon and Kim step into North Korea
Politics Kim Jong Un went off-script during his meeting with the South Korean president — and that could have big implications for Trump
Michael Cohen
Politics One moment from the Cohen hearing shows how tense things are between Trump and Cohen
kim moon
Politics North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: I don't want to repeat history where we're unable to fulfill our agreements
null
Politics Here's the moment Kim Jong Un made history by stepping into South Korea