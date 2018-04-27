Striking video shows Kim Jong Un's bodyguards running in formation alongside his limo

news

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hopped back into his limousine during a lunch break at the Inter-Korea summit on Friday.

Kim and the South Korean president Moon Jae-in had spent a couple hours participating in celebratory exercises and diplomatic meetings to mark the first conference between the two Koreas in more than a decade.

As the North Korean leader departed for lunch, 12 bodyguards flanked his official limousine and ran alongside it as it drove back onto the North Korean side of the border.



