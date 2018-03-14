Students across the country protested Wednesday to support victims of gun violence — here are the most incredible photos from the National Walkout Day

news

Exactly one month after one of the deadliest school shootings in US history took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students across the US took matters into their own hands.

Wednesday was National Walkout Day, in which hundreds of thousands of students across America left school and held protests calling for solutions to gun violence, gun-control legislation, and protection for children in US schools.

Even elected officials got involved — Business Insider caught up with Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York protesting alongside students in Manhattan.

Here are the most stunning photos of the protests from around the country:

Students were to walk out of class for 17 minutes — one for every person killed during last month's horrific Florida school shooting.

Schools in places like New Jersey expressed their solidarity with the Florida victims.

The walkout efforts were loosely organized by Empower, the youth wing of the Women's March. The marches organized by the group started at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Some student groups held vigils for the dead.

But for some like Pat Gibson, the mother of one of the Florida shooting victims, the walkout struck a deeply personal chord.

Grieving parents like Gibson were joined by students in Florida from Stoneman Douglas as well as other schools in the area.

In Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, students walked out from Newtown High School.

The nationwide solidarity with victims of shootings like those that took place in Florida and at Sandy Hook was felt by students in the Northeast including in Philadelphia ...

... Brooklyn, New York ...

... and Manhattan.

Dozens of groups of high-school students in New York City, like these from Stuyvesant High School, held discussions about creative and radical solutions to gun violence.

Students in Manhattan staged "die-ins," laying down to protest the death and violence that has plagued American schools.

Many asked politicians how many more would have to die before they take action ...

... and hundreds answered with chants of "Not one more!"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York attended one of the rallies in lower Manhattan.

But students also brought the fight to Washington, DC.

In front of the White House, students called on President Donald Trump to commit to solving America's gun problems and to get tough on the National Rifle Association.

After making their voices heard, students turned their backs to the White House in protest.

But as the reality of the school day returned and the 17 minutes ran out, students had to return to class.

Students now hope their voices won't be drowned out.

Daniel Brown contributed reporting to this article.