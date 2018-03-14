Students across the country protested Wednesday to support victims of gun violence — here are the most incredible photos from the National Walkout Day

news
Exactly one month after one of the deadliest school shootings in US history took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students across the US took matters into their own hands.
Wednesday was National Walkout Day, in which hundreds of thousands of students across America left school and held protests calling for solutions to gun violence, gun-control legislation, and protection for children in US schools.
Even elected officials got involved — Business Insider caught up with Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York protesting alongside students in Manhattan.
Here are the most stunning photos of the protests from around the country:
Students planned more than 3,000 walkout events on Wednesday.
Students planned more than 3,000 walkout events on Wednesday. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Source: Associated Press
Students were to walk out of class for 17 minutes — one for every person killed during last month's horrific Florida school shooting.
Students from the Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton, Ohio. (John Minchillo/AP)
Source: Associated Press
Schools in places like New Jersey expressed their solidarity with the Florida victims.
Students from James Ferris High School held a banner during their walkout (Julio Cortez/AP)
Source: Associated Press
The walkout efforts were loosely organized by Empower, the youth wing of the Women's March. The marches organized by the group started at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Students from the Stivers School for the Arts. (John Minchillo/AP)
Source: Associated Press, Time
Some student groups held vigils for the dead.
A vigil in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Rubinkam/AP)
But for some like Pat Gibson, the mother of one of the Florida shooting victims, the walkout struck a deeply personal chord.
The mother of Meadow Pollack, one of the victims in the Florida shooting. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Grieving parents like Gibson were joined by students in Florida from Stoneman Douglas as well as other schools in the area.
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School in Florida. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)
In Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, students walked out from Newtown High School.
People walking out in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. (John Moore/Getty Images)
The nationwide solidarity with victims of shootings like those that took place in Florida and at Sandy Hook was felt by students in the Northeast including in Philadelphia ...
Students walking out in Philadelphia. (Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)
... Brooklyn, New York ...
The walkout at Midwood High School in Brooklyn, New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Source: Associated Press
... and Manhattan.
Students walking out of Stuyvesant High School in New York City. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
Dozens of groups of high-school students in New York City, like these from Stuyvesant High School, held discussions about creative and radical solutions to gun violence.
play
Students walking out of Stuyvesant High School in New York City. (Daniel Brown/Business Insider)
Students in Manhattan staged "die-ins," laying down to protest the death and violence that has plagued American schools.
Students in Manhattan (Mike Segar/Reuters)
Many asked politicians how many more would have to die before they take action ...
Many asked politicians how many more would have to die before they take action ... (Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)
... and hundreds answered with chants of "Not one more!"
Students at Wednesday's walkout. (Michal Kranz/Business Insider)
Source: Business Insider
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York attended one of the rallies in lower Manhattan.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York attended one of the rallies in lower Manhattan. (Michal Kranz/Business Insider)
Source: Business Insider
But students also brought the fight to Washington, DC.
Protesters in Washington, DC. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
In front of the White House, students called on President Donald Trump to commit to solving America's gun problems and to get tough on the National Rifle Association.
play
In front of the White House, students called on President Donald Trump to commit to solving America's gun problems and to get tough on the National Rifle Association. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Source: The Hill
After making their voices heard, students turned their backs to the White House in protest.
After making their voices heard, students turned their backs to the White House in protest. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Source: The Hill
But as the reality of the school day returned and the 17 minutes ran out, students had to return to class.
Signs commemorating school shootings were collected as students returned to class. (Jacqueline Larma/AP)
Students now hope their voices won't be drowned out.
A student in Manhattan. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
Daniel Brown contributed reporting to this article.