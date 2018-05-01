Take a tour of North Korea's nuclear arsenal with a virtual reality museum of missiles

news

North Korea experts at the Nuclear Threat Initiative have meticulously labeled, curated, and brought to life a museum of missiles detailing the rise of Pyongyang as a de facto nuclear power.

With missiles from the early days of Pyongyang's program to the final intercontinental-range ballistic missile that led Kim Jong Un to declare his country's nuclear ambitions completed this year, the museum will be a stroll down memory lane for seasoned North Korea watchers.

The virtual tour can also bring relative novices up to speed in a more hands on way than dry intelligence reports. The 3D tour features dozens of individual missiles, components, and real life pictures of the process.

Each scale model of a missile or component comes with a detailed slide.

In the window below, tour North Korea's nukes the safe way thanks to the NTI. Click here to find out how to tour it in virtual reality with Google Cardboard.