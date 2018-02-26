Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Tanzanian opposition MP jailed for defaming president


Politics Tanzania opposition MP jailed for five months for insulting president

  • Published:

A Tanzanian legislator has been handed a five month jail term for defaming President John Pombe Magufuli in a ‘hate speech’ delivered while addressing a rally on December 30, last year.

play

Opposition member of the Tanzanian parliament has been jailed for five months after being convicted verbally abusing President John Magufuli.

Michael Mteite, a Senior Resident Magistrate for the Mbeya Resident Magistrate's Court in southern Tanzania, jailed Joseph Mbilinyi, an MP for opposition party Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) and the party's secretary for southern highlands zone, Emmanuel Masonga.

Authorities explain that it was proven beyond reasonable doubt that the duo were guilty of delivering a hate speech against Magufuli at Mwenge primary school grounds in Mbeya city on December 30 last year.

On Sunday, the two politicians urged their supporters to remain calm as they awaited the ruling.

"All you need to do is be calm and wait for the court's decisions. This isn't the time of mourning. We need to evaluate where we are taking the region to for the interest of the people," he told residents of Mbeya region.

Mbilinyi was elected by the highest number of votes out of all the 264 elected MPs during the 2015 general election.

He gathered 108,566 votes, and all the other applicants for the constituency shared only 57,690 votes.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics 'They beat our a--es': Russian mercenaries talk about...bullet
2 Politics The B-2 stealth bomber made its first overseas deployment 20...bullet
3 Politics These are the 25 most powerful militaries in the world —...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Politics These are the 11 types of Russian military jets and planes known to be stationed in Syria
Donald Trump
Politics Trump Organization makes a big omission in announcing its donation of profits from foreign governments
donald trump
Politics Trump is considering a move that would be his biggest step yet toward a trade war
Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington
Politics Trump's legal team has a baffling new argument for why he shouldn't speak with Mueller