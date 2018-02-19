Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Students visualise how computers look like through drawing


Politics A photo of a Ghanaian teacher giving computer lessons with a chalk drawn image is blowing up the internet

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Information and communication technology (ICT) is a part of the curriculum in Ghanaian schools, however, most students in rural Ghana are clueless as to what the computer is.

Ghana's social media has been up and about with photos of teacher who was compelled to draw how Microsoft working area looks like due to the  unavailability of a computer in his school.

The photos are trending on Facebook with the teacher trying hard to make ICT easy for his pupils.

Information and communication technology (ICT) is a part of the curriculum in Ghanaian basic schools, however several of the schools in deprived areas do not have actual computers to teach the subject, leading  teachers to find innovative ways of teaching.

