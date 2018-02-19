news

Ghana's social media has been up and about with photos of teacher who was compelled to draw how Microsoft working area looks like due to the unavailability of a computer in his school.

The photos are trending on Facebook with the teacher trying hard to make ICT easy for his pupils.

Information and communication technology (ICT) is a part of the curriculum in Ghanaian basic schools, however several of the schools in deprived areas do not have actual computers to teach the subject, leading teachers to find innovative ways of teaching.