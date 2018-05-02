Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The 15 countries with the highest military budgets in 2017


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Global military spending reached $1.739 trillion in 2017, up 1.1% from 2016. "In 2017 the USA spent more on its military than the next seven highest-spending countries combined," according to SIPRI.

Paramilitary policemen take part in a summer training in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, June 27, 2016.

(China Daily/via REUTERS)

Global military spending reached $1.739 trillion in 2017, up 1.1% from 2016, according to a report released on Wednesday from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

"Continuing high world military expenditure is a cause for serious concern," Ambassador Jan Eliasson, chair of the SIPRI governing board, said in the report. "It undermines the search for peaceful solutions to conflicts around the world."

China's military spending increased again in 2017, up 5.6% from 2016, SIPRI reported, as did India's, up 5.5% from 2016.

Russia's military spending decreased for the first time since 1998, down 20% from 2016, SIPRI reported.

"The increases in world military expenditure in recent years have been largely due to the substantial growth in spending by countries in Asia and Oceania and the Middle East, such as China, India and Saudi Arabia," Nan Tian, a SIPRI researcher, said in the report. "At the global level, the weight of military spending is clearly shifting away from the Euro–Atlantic region."

Although the US' budget remained unchanged, it "spent more on its military than the next seven highest-spending countries combined," SIPRI reported.

Here are the 15 countries that spent the most on their militaries in 2017:

15. Turkey

A Turkish military tanks arrives at an army base in the border town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey January 17, 2018. play

A Turkish military tanks arrives at an army base in the border town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey January 17, 2018.

(REUTERS/Osman Orsal)

Budget: $18.2 billion



14. Canada

Canadian Army soldiers attack during Silver Arrow 2017, the multinational military drills involving eleven NATO member countries in Adazi, Latvia October 29, 2017. play

Canadian Army soldiers attack during Silver Arrow 2017, the multinational military drills involving eleven NATO member countries in Adazi, Latvia October 29, 2017.

(Reuters)

Budget: $20.6 billion



13. Australia

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing during the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States in Queensland, northeast Australia, July 13, 2017. play

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing during the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States in Queensland, northeast Australia, July 13, 2017.

(Reuters)

Budget: $27.5 billion



12. Italy

A soldier patrols in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, April 14, 2017. play

A soldier patrols in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, April 14, 2017.

(Reuters)

Budget: $29.2 billion



11. Brazil

A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the border with Colombia during a training to show efforts to step up security along borders, in Vila Bittencourt, Amazon State, Brazil, January 18, 2017. play

A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the border with Colombia during a training to show efforts to step up security along borders, in Vila Bittencourt, Amazon State, Brazil, January 18, 2017.

(Reuters)

Budget: $29.3 billion



10. South Korea

North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea April 15, 2017. play

North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea April 15, 2017.

(Cpl. Matthew J. Bragg/US Marine Corps)

Budget: $39.2 billion



9. Germany

Leopard 2 tanks are seen during a German army, the Bundeswehr, training and information day in Munster, Germany October 9, 2015. play

Leopard 2 tanks are seen during a German army, the Bundeswehr, training and information day in Munster, Germany October 9, 2015.

(Reuters)

Budget: $44.3 billion



8. Japan

Members of Japan's Self-Defence Forces' infantry unit march during the annual SDF ceremony at Asaka Base, Japan. play

Members of Japan's Self-Defence Forces' infantry unit march during the annual SDF ceremony at Asaka Base, Japan.

(Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon)

Budget: $45.4 billion



7. United Kingdom

Prime Minister Theresa May passes tanks as she visits 1st Battalion The Mercian Regiment (Cheshire, Worcesters and Foresters, and Staffords) at their barracks at Bulford Camp on September 29, 2016 play

Prime Minister Theresa May passes tanks as she visits 1st Battalion The Mercian Regiment (Cheshire, Worcesters and Foresters, and Staffords) at their barracks at Bulford Camp on September 29, 2016

(Reuters)

Budget: $47.2 billion



6. France

French soldier stands guard under the Eiffel Tower in Paris play

French soldier stands guard under the Eiffel Tower in Paris

(Thomson Reuters)

Budget: $57.8 billion



5. India

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. play

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

(Reuters)

Budget: $63.9 billion



4. Russia

4. Russia

(Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters)

Budget: $66.3 billion



3. Saudi Arabia

Saudi soldiers wait to greet Saudi Prince Khaled bin Sultan bin Abdul-Aziz, Assistant Minister for Defence and Aviation, during his visit to the Khoba frontline border with Yemen, January 27, 2010. play

Saudi soldiers wait to greet Saudi Prince Khaled bin Sultan bin Abdul-Aziz, Assistant Minister for Defence and Aviation, during his visit to the Khoba frontline border with Yemen, January 27, 2010.

(Reuters)

Budget: $69.4 billion



2. China

People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers shout as they practise with knives during a training session on snow-covered ground at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province March 18, 2015. play

People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers shout as they practise with knives during a training session on snow-covered ground at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province March 18, 2015.

(REUTERS/China Daily)

Budget: $228 billion



1. United States

A US Marine fires an M777-A2 Howitzer in Syria, June 1, 2017. play

A US Marine fires an M777-A2 Howitzer in Syria, June 1, 2017.

(Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Callahan)

Budget: $610 billion



