The 5 beautiful African first ladies who will melt your heart

Five African first ladies have distinguished themselves with their looks and gaits and have remained alluring.

From their looks to their contributions towards the betterment of women and children in their country and Africa as a whole.

Aisha Buhari (Nigeria)

Aisha Buhari is the Nigerian first lady owing to her marriage to President Muhammadu Buhari. The 42-year-old first lady and beautiful mother of five was married to the Nigerian president at the age of 18.

A beauty to behold and a woman with a good eye for quality fashion brands, Aisha is a cosmetologist and beauty therapist by training.

From her handbag to her eye wear and rings, Aisha leaves you with thoughts of why the Nigerian president jokingly said 'his wife belongs to the other room.'

Hinda Deby Itno (Chad)

Hinda Deby Itno is the beautiful wife of the President of Chad, Idriss Deby Itno and the country's first lady.

The fashionable Hinda is not one of the first ladies in your face but you can be sure of melting away with a chance meeting.

Widely referred to as a humble soul, Hinda's flowing gown with matching scarfs signature will wow you and help regain the confidence of looking beautiful yet simple.

38-year-old Hinda is touted to be an intellectual woman whom President Deby once said helps him in the country's affairs.

Chantal Biya (Cameroon)

Born Chantal Vigoroux, the Camroonian first lady has become remarkable for her fashion sense.

Known to have always appeared at official and government events like a Hollywood star, Chantal Biya is also famous for her hairstyles, which has been tagged outrageous by some analysts.

She's no doubt a beautiful woman who exudes such radiance at every outing and meeting.

Looking tall and foreign, the 48-year-old first lady was, interestingly, born in Dimako Cameroon in the 70s.

Paula dos Santos (Angola)

From her looks, you can tell that the Angolan first lady is a model.

Ana Paula dos Santos can as well be refered to as the presidential model having met her husband, Jose Eduardo dos Santos while she was an air hostess of the Angolan presidential plane.

The former model and mother of three keeps looking alluring every time she steps out by her husband's side or alone.

An African beauty with a skin tone that can glow in the midst of thousands of gold or silver wares, Ana keeps looking glamorous at every occasion.

Marie Olive Lembe di Sita Kabila (Congo)

Marie Olive Lembe di Sita is the 42-year-old first lady of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The beautiful woman was the long-term girlfriend of Congolese President Joseph Kabila before she got married to him in June 2006.

Marie's beauty is displayed in such a simple yet alluring style.