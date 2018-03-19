The Austin package explosions are getting more sophisticated — and authorities say there's a 'serial bomber'

news

The Austin police chief, Brian Manley, said in a media briefing Monday that a device that set off an explosion Sunday night most likely detonated with a trip wire, indicating that it showed "a higher level of sophistication" and skill.

Manley said preliminary evidence suggested there were similarities between the device in Sunday night's explosion and those used in three others that have killed two people and injured two others this month.

The explosion on Sunday wounded two men in their 20s, Manley said. They are in stable condition at a local hospital but sustained "significant injuries."

When asked whether the most recent attack was leading authorities to label the bombings terrorism, Manley said the department was still analyzing the scenes and that so far authorities believe they are dealing with a "serial bomber."

He added: "We will have to determine if we see a specific ideology behind this or something that will lead us, along with our federal partners, to make that decision."

Manley said his department had persons of interest but could not identify a suspect.

Manley also told reporters that the Travis Country neighborhood where Sunday's explosion was would be on lockdown until about 2 p.m. and that he was requesting video footage from the private surveillance systems of nearby houses.

An FBI representative said at the briefing that 350 special agents were in Austin to help with the investigations.