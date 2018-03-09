Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The Florida shooting suspect withdrew his not guilty plea and instead 'stands mute' to the charges — and it may be part of a legal strategy


Politics The Florida shooting suspect withdrew his not guilty plea and instead 'stands mute' to the charges — and it may be part of a legal strategy

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Standing mute allows the defendant to avoid the spectacle of a not guilty plea while his attorneys prepare for a potential death-penalty trial.

nikolas cruz play

nikolas cruz

(South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Mike Stocker via Associated Press)

  • The accused Florida shooter withdrew his guilty plea on Thursday and instead "stands mute" to the charges.
  • A grand jury indicted him on 34 counts of murder and attempted murder.
  • Standing mute allows the defendant to avoid the spectacle of a not guilty plea while his attorneys prepare for a potential death-penalty trial.

Accused Florida high-school shooter Nikolas Cruz withdrew his written not guilty plea and "stands mute" to 34 charges, Broward County court filings show.

A grand jury indicted Cruz on Wednesday on 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

"A written plea of not guilty was filed in this cause prematurely before formal charges were filed," a document filed Thursday said. It was signed by Cruz's attorney Melisa McNeill.

"Having now been Indicted by the Grand Jury, the Defendant Nikolas Cruz withdraws that filing and Stands Mute to the Charges," it said.

Standing mute has the same legal effect as pleading not guilty, but in Cruz's case could be part of a legal strategy as his attorneys prepare for a potential death-penalty trial.

His previous not guilty plea indicated that Cruz denied his alleged role in the shooting, even though the evidence against him is overwhelming and Cruz himself has confessed to authorities, they say.

Standing mute, however, neither denies nor confirms the allegations, and allows his defense attorneys to proceed without appearing to disrespect the victims.

Cruz has been held in the Broward County jail without bond since the February 14 massacre. He's set to be formally arraigned on March 14.

Cruz's attorneys have previously said he intends to plead guilty if prosecutors agree to pursue a life sentence rather than the death penalty.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 #IWD2018 These women smashed stereotypes, changed Ghana yet they are...bullet
2 Politics South Korea: Trump's 'maximum-pressure policy brought us to...bullet
3 Politics 10 romantic photos show why everyone misses John and...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

california veterans home
Politics California officials report hostages taken in 'active shooter situation' at veterans' home
donald trump
Politics Trump's lawyers will reportedly grant Mueller an interview if he agrees to one of 2 conditions — both of which are unlikely
null
Politics Trump scrapped a $2 billion deal with the UAE days before the secret Seychelles meeting that Mueller now has his eyes on
Donald Trump
Politics The White House already looks as if it's backtracking on Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un