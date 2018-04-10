Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The Michael Cohen raids reportedly centered on payments to 2 women — including Stormy Daniels


When the FBI raided Michael Cohen's office on Monday, agents were looking for records of payments to two women who claim they had affairs with the president.

President Donald Trump with Melania Trump at a Playboy party in 2001.

When the FBI raided President Donald Trump's attorney's office and residences on Monday, agents were looking for records of payments made to two women who claim they had affairs with the president, as well as information on the role of the publisher of the National Enquirer in keeping one of the women quiet, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The agents, whose actions were approved by the Justice Department, were looking for documents related to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, who says she had a nine month-long affair with Trump a decade ago, as well as porn star Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, who also claims to have had a sexual relationship with Trump while he was married to Melania Trump.

Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney and confidante, has acknowledged paying Clifford $130,000 in hush money shortly before the 2016 election. Trump says he did not know about the payment and that he still does not know where Cohen got the money. The president denies having had any sexual relationship with either woman.

The search, orchestrated by the public corruption unit of the Manhattan federal attorney's office, also targeted information related to a $150,000 payment made by American Media Inc., which owns the Enquirer, to McDougal.

In August 2016, McDougal signed a limited life-story rights agreement, selling American Media, Inc. exclusive rights to her story for $150,000. But the media company, which has a history of publishing stories favorable to Trump and whose owner is a friend of Trump's, killed the story.

"We never printed a word about Trump without his approval," a former top editor at the company told The New Yorker.

McDougal told The New Yorker that she regrets selling her story to the Enquirer. "It took my rights away," she said.

