The most violent city in every US state, according to the FBI

The FBI recently released crime statistics that the agency compiled from US cities with a population over 100,000 between January 2017 to June 2017.

Among the data was the number of violent crimes committed in these cities, including murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. We then took these violent crime rates per 10,000 people to rank the most violent city in each state.

However, there are 10 states that either did not report its data, such as Texas, or do not have a city with more than 100,000 people, such as Wyoming. Therefore the list is not complete.

One of the most surprising findings was that, despite its reputation, Chicago was not the most violent city in Illinois based on the FBI's violent crime rate.

Check out the rankings below:

40. Honolulu, Hawaii, had 12.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

39. Fargo, North Dakota, had 17.6 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

38. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, had 22.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

37. Providence, Rhode Island, had 24.3 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

36. Portland, Oregon, had 24.5 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

35. Billings, Montana, had 24.9 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

34. Tempe, Arizona, had 25.9 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

33. Norfolk, Virginia, had 26.0 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

32. Topeka, Kansas, had 29.2 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

31. Manchester, New Hampshire, had 31.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

30. Omaha, Nebraska, had 31.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

29. Louisville, Kentucky, had 31.7 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

28. Reno, Nevada, had 32.6 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

27. Tacoma, Washington, had 36.2 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

26. Springfield, Massachusetts, had 40.3 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

25. Salt Lake City, Utah, had 42.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

24. Newark, New Jersey, had 42.8 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

23. North Charleston, South Carolina, had 43.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

22. Washington DC had 45.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

21. Atlanta, Georgia, had 45.8 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

20. South Bend, Indiana, had 46.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

19. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, had 46.8 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

18. Buffalo, New York, had 47.0 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

17. West Palm Beach, Florida, had 47.7 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

16. Pueblo, Colorado, had 48.9 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

15. Hartford, Connecticut, had 49.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

14. Tulsa, Oklahoma, had 50.9 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

13. Lansing, Michigan, had 52.2 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

12. Minneapolis, Minnesota, had 53.7 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

11. New Orleans, Louisiana, had 56.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

10. Anchorage, Alaska, had 57.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

9. Stockton, California, had 68.8 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

8. Cleveland, Ohio, had 69.2 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

7. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, had 75.6 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

6. Rockford, Illinois, had 78.0 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

5. Birmingham, Alabama, had 86.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

4. Little Rock, Arkansas, had 87.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

3. St. Louis, Missouri, had 91.5 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

2. Memphis, Tennessee, had 97.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

1. Baltimore, Maryland, had 98.6 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.