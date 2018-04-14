The most violent city in every US state, according to the FBI

news
The FBI recently released crime statistics that the agency compiled from US cities with a population over 100,000 between January 2017 to June 2017.
Among the data was the number of violent crimes committed in these cities, including murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. We then took these violent crime rates per 10,000 people to rank the most violent city in each state.
However, there are 10 states that either did not report its data, such as Texas, or do not have a city with more than 100,000 people, such as Wyoming. Therefore the list is not complete.
One of the most surprising findings was that, despite its reputation, Chicago was not the most violent city in Illinois based on the FBI's violent crime rate.
Check out the rankings below:
40. Honolulu, Hawaii, had 12.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (Associated Press)
Two Cass County sheriff's deputies secure an area in North Fargo, N.D., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016 one block from a house where a suspect is accused of shooting a police officer. (Associated Press)
38. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, had 22.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (Sioux Falls Police Department)
37. Providence, Rhode Island, had 24.3 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (Associated Press)
Thousands of protesters gather in Portland on June 4, 2017, for competing rallies following last month’s fatal stabbing of two men on a light-rail train by a man police say was shouting anti-Muslim slurs. (Associated Press)
35. Billings, Montana, had 24.9 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (Billings Police Department)
34. Tempe, Arizona, had 25.9 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (Tempe Police Department)
33. Norfolk, Virginia, had 26.0 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (Norfolk Police Department)
Kansas Bureau of Investigation crime scene truck sits outside a home on Dec. 2, 2013, in Topeka, Kan., where police found three adults dead. (Associated Press)
31. Manchester, New Hampshire, had 31.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (Associated Press)
A crime lab investigator works the scene of a shooting in Omaha, Neb., where two women were shot to death and six people were wounded. (Associated Press)
Louisville Metro Police officer's await the arrival of crime scene investigators following a deadly shooting in which a police officer was injured on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Associated Press)
A Reno police officer stands guard outside Hug High School on the north side of Reno on Dec. 7, 2016 while other officers talk after a Washoe County School District police officer shot a student following a disturbance at the school. (Associated Press)
A Tacoma Police mobile command vehicle remains parked behind yellow tape on Dec. 1, 2016, where Tacoma Police Officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call. (Associated Press)
26. Springfield, Massachusetts, had 40.3 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (Springfield Police Department)
frame grab from video taken from a police body camera and provided by attorney Karra Porter, nurse Alex Wubbels is arrested by a Salt Lake City police officer at University Hospital in Salt Lake City. Wubbels, who was arrested for refusing to let a police officer draw blood from an unconscious patient said Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, that she was settling with Salt Lake City and the university that runs the hospital for $500,000. (Associated Press)
Police and investigators gather outside University Hospital in Newark, N.J. Monday, Sep. 19, 2016. (Associated Press)
23. North Charleston, South Carolina, had 43.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (North Charleston Police Department)
Heavily armed U.S. Capitol police stand guard outside the U.S. Capitol after at least one person was shot in the Capitol Visitor Center March 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
A truck loads a burned Georgia Tech police vehicle in front of the police station on campus in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Associated Press)
South Bend officers on the scene of a shooting. (South Bend Police Department)
19. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, had 46.8 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (Reuters)
18. Buffalo, New York, had 47.0 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (Buffalo Police Department)
17. West Palm Beach, Florida, had 47.7 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (West Palm Beach police)
16. Pueblo, Colorado, had 48.9 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (Pueblo Police Department)
Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Connecticut State Police, holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, the same make and model of gun used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook School shooting. (Associated Press)
Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Reuters)
A protester is detained by police officers outside of the Richard Spencer speech on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, U.S., March 5, 2018. (Reuters)
Protestors block the southbound lane of Interstate 35W in protest of the fatal police-involved shooting of Philando Castile in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., July 13, 2016. (Reuters)
Police officers stand by the scene where police officer Daryle Holloway was shot in New Orleans June 20, 2015. (Reuters)
The legs of a shooting victim are shown sticking out from a precious-metals store in Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (Associated Press)
9. Stockton, California, had 68.8 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (Twitter/@StocktonPolice)
People protest a grand jury's decision not to indict two white Cleveland police officers in the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice, a black 12-year-old boy who was playing with a pellet gun, in Cleveland. (Associated Press)
Authorities respond near a burning gas station as dozens of people protest following the police-involved shooting of a man in Milwaukee on Aug. 13, 2016. (Associated Press)
6. Rockford, Illinois, had 78.0 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. (Twitter/@RockfordPD)
Huffman High School is seen behind Birmingham Police cars after at a shooting on March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. (Associated Press)
An investigator collects evidence near an Arkansas nightclub where police say multiple people were shot, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Little Rock, Ark. (Associated Press)
Demonstrators protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley march on September 17, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Getty Images)
Police cars are parked on Beale Street in Memphis, Tenn. (Associated Press)
Activists and residents participate in a 'Peace and Healing Walk' in an area with a high rate of homicides during Baltimore's third 'Ceasefire Weekend' on February 3, 2018. (Getty Images)