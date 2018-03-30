Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The office that staffs the White House has reportedly turned into a hangout spot where young staffers can go to 'vape' and play drinking games


Politics The office that staffs the White House has reportedly turned into a hangout spot where young staffers can go to 'vape' and play drinking games

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Employees at the White House's Presidential Personnel Office "iced" the deputy director of the organization, according to a report from the Washington Post.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 01: A U.S. fan spills while chugging a beer before the start of the U.S. match against Belgium at FIFA Fan Fest on Copacabana Beach on July 1, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The U.S. lost the match 2-1 in extra time. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) play

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 01: A U.S. fan spills while chugging a beer before the start of the U.S. match against Belgium at FIFA Fan Fest on Copacabana Beach on July 1, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The U.S. lost the match 2-1 in extra time. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  • The deputy director of the White House's Presidential Personnel Office (PPO) was "iced" at an office event.
  • "Icing" is a game in which a bottle of Smirnoff Ice is hidden, and when found, must be chugged while kneeling on the ground.
  • The PPO is reportedly understaffed and has become a common hangout spot for happy hour events during the Trump administration.

Employees at the White House's Presidential Personnel Office (PPO) "iced" the deputy director of the organization, according to a report from The Washington Post on Friday.

"Icing" is a game in which a bottle of Smirnoff Ice is hidden, and when found, must be chugged while kneeling on ground.

At a happy hour to celebrate the deputy director's 30th birthday, he found the bottle of Smirnoff Ice and had to chug. The White House confirmed to The Post that happy hours and the icing game are common in the PPO, but not unique to that specific office.

In addition, the PPO's office adjacent to the White House has become a hangout spot for young staffers, where they can eat snacks and smoke electronic cigarettes, also known as vaping.

The report of the icing came amid concerns about the agency, which is tasked with vetting administration appointees. According The Post, the PPO has been understaffed while tasked with sifting through the records and qualifications of nearly 4,000 appointees, almost half of whom are required to be confirmed in the Senate.

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah shrugged off reported problems and understaffing at the PPO.

"Despite historic obstruction from Democrats in Congress, the Presidential Personnel Office is filling the administration with the best and brightest appointees who share the president’s vision for the country," Shah said. "Staff work tirelessly and have experience consistent with the practice of previous administrations."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics The US embassy just clarified controversies surrounding its...bullet
2 Politics One of the nation's most controversial governors finds...bullet
3 Ian Khama Botswana's straight talking president steps down with...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Paul Manafort leaves Federal District Court in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.
Politics A Putin ally's jet arrived in the US within hours of a meeting between Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a Russian operative
Military personnel wearing protective suits remove a police car and other vehicles from a public car park as they continue investigations into the poisoning of Sergei Skripal on March 11, 2018 in Salisbury, England.
Politics The mysterious 2012 death of a Russian businessman is now being investigated as an 'assassination' by French police
President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Politics America's biggest companies are saying exactly what Republicans want to hear about the massive GOP tax law
hillary clinton
Politics Hillary Clinton blames the GOP for the deep political divide, but concedes she'd like to 'take back' some things she said