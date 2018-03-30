The office that staffs the White House has reportedly turned into a hangout spot where young staffers can go to 'vape' and play drinking games

news

The deputy director of the White House's Presidential Personnel Office (PPO) was "iced" at an office event.

"Icing" is a game in which a bottle of Smirnoff Ice is hidden, and when found, must be chugged while kneeling on the ground.

The PPO is reportedly understaffed and has become a common hangout spot for happy hour events during the Trump administration.

Employees at the White House's Presidential Personnel Office (PPO) "iced" the deputy director of the organization, according to a report from The Washington Post on Friday.

"Icing" is a game in which a bottle of Smirnoff Ice is hidden, and when found, must be chugged while kneeling on ground.

At a happy hour to celebrate the deputy director's 30th birthday, he found the bottle of Smirnoff Ice and had to chug. The White House confirmed to The Post that happy hours and the icing game are common in the PPO, but not unique to that specific office.

In addition, the PPO's office adjacent to the White House has become a hangout spot for young staffers, where they can eat snacks and smoke electronic cigarettes, also known as vaping.

The report of the icing came amid concerns about the agency, which is tasked with vetting administration appointees. According The Post, the PPO has been understaffed while tasked with sifting through the records and qualifications of nearly 4,000 appointees, almost half of whom are required to be confirmed in the Senate.

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah shrugged off reported problems and understaffing at the PPO.

"Despite historic obstruction from Democrats in Congress, the Presidential Personnel Office is filling the administration with the best and brightest appointees who share the president’s vision for the country," Shah said. "Staff work tirelessly and have experience consistent with the practice of previous administrations."