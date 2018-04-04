The Rock praises Saudi Arabia's millennial crown prince in a bizarre Instagram post

news

Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, is currently visiting Los Angeles on his last leg of his grand US tour.

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson praised the crown prince on Instagram.

The original post mentioned Johnson's apparent popularity in the Middle East kingdom, although it has now been removed.



Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, is currently visiting Los Angeles on his last leg of his grand US tour, and just received praise from one of the Hollywood's most important residents — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The actor attended a private dinner with the crown prince this week at media mogul Rupert Murdoch's house. Others in attendance included Disney CEO Bob Iger, Morgan Freeman, James Cameron, and Universal film chairman Jeff Shell.



Johnson appeared to have had really enjoyed himself, so much so that he posted a lengthy message on his Instagram account.

"An historic night it was. A pleasure to have a private dinner with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, his royal family and distinguished cadre," he said.

Johnson praised the crown prince for his modernization efforts in the kingdom, and said that he would visit Saudi Arabia soon.

The post originally included a section on Johnson's apparent popularity in Saudi Arabia, although the actor seems to have removed it.

"On a personal note, I was extremely flattered and truthfully, blown away to be told about the level of love the Saudi people have for me and my popularity throughout the country. Very humbling and cool and I look forward to my first visit soon to Saudi Arabia," Johnson wrote in the original post.

Saudi Arabia banned movie theaters for 35 years, but recently moved to allow them back in the kingdom. AMC announced Wednesday that they would open Saudi Arabia's first movie theater in decades later this month.

Here is the post: