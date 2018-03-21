The suspect behind the wave of package bombs in Texas has been killed — here’s what’s happened so far

A serial bomber suspected of targeting neighborhoods around Austin, Texas, has died, officials confirmed on Wednesday morning.
Local law enforcement officials tracked down the suspect with the help of state and federal officials.
Since March 2, five bombs have gone off in and around the Austin. A sixth unexploded bomb was found at a FedEx facility in Austin.
The bombs have killed two people and injured four others. Police said they believe the incidents are all related "because of the specific contents of these devices."
In light of the explosions, which have so far followed a similar pattern in areas surrounding Austin, law enforcement officials said people should not handle any unexpected or suspicious packages, and instead call 911.
Here's a timeline of all the suspicious packages and bombs that have been discovered, and the death of the suspect:
March 2, 6:55 a.m: A package left on the front porch of a home overnight explodes, killing 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House.
The doorway of Anthony Stephan House's home is boarded-up, March 12, 2018. (Jon Herskovitz/Reuters)
House's death was initially deemed "suspicious." It was later classified as a homicide.
Source: Fox News
March 12, 6:44 a.m: Another package explodes inside a home about 12 miles away from the first bomb.
Authorities are investigating the scene in East Austin, Texas, after a teenager was killed and a woman was injured in the second Austin package explosion in the past two weeks, March 12, 2018. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Seventeen-year-old Draylen Mason was killed, and his 40-year-old mother was injured in the blast.
Mason, a gifted musician, reportedly brought the package to the kitchen to open it when it exploded. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Source: WSOC-TV
March 12, 11:50 a.m: Hours later, another package bomb explodes, injuring 75-year-old Esperanza Morena Herrera.
Schertz is just northeast of San Antonio, 65 miles southwest of Austin. (Samantha Lee/Business Insider)
March 12: Following the third explosion, Gov. Greg Abbot offers a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the bombings. The Austin Police Department adds an additional $50,000 reward.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivers a briefing in Austin, Texas on September 1, 2017 . (Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images)
Six days later, the Austin Police Department raised their reward to a combined total of $115,000.
Source: The Statesman, WSOC-TV
March 15: Police considered the possibility that the bombings may be motivated by hate because all of the victims at the time were people of color.
Police chief Brian Manley speaks during a news conference near the scene where a woman was injured in a package bomb explosion in Austin, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2018. (Sergio Flores/Reuteres)
"We cannot rule out hate, but we're not saying it's hate," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.
Source: CNN
March 18, 8:30 p.m: Two white males in their 20s are injured after triggering a trip-wire explosive device placed on a street. The two men were hospitalized.
A police officer guards the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2018. (Sergio Flores/Reuters)
Austin Police Chief, Brian Manley, said in a media briefing that because the device was rigged with a trip wire, they believe the bombing suspect has "a higher level of sophistication" and skill than they initially expected.
March 20, 12:30 a.m: A fourth package bomb explodes on a conveyor belt at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, about 65 miles away from Austin. One person was injured.
An officer with Schertz Police Department holds a FedEx truck from entering the scene of a blast at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, U.S., March 20, 2018. (Sergio Flores/Reuters)
March 20, around 6:00 a.m: Law enforcement officials discover an unexploded device at another FedEx center in Austin.
Law enforcement personnel are seen gathering evidence outside a FedEx Store which was closed for investigation, in Austin, Texas, U.S., March 20, 2018. (Sergio Flores/Reuters)
The Austin Police Department definitively says on Twitter that the two packages on Tuesday were "connected to the four previous package explosions."
March 20, 5:20 p.m: Police respond to an incendiary device in south Austin. A man in his 30s suffered injuries. The Austin Police Department and the ATF said the incident was unrelated to the ongoing package-bombing investigation.
Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin, Texas, March 18, 2018. (Reuters)
Source: Austin Police Department and the ATF
Hundreds of special agents from the FBI and ATF are in Austin to help with the investigation.
Source: WGNTV-9
March 21, 2:46 a.m.: Austin police say they are "working an Officer Involved Shooting" in north Austin.
Emergency vehicles near the site of another explosion on March 20 in Austin. (Eric Gay/AP)
March 21, around 3:30 a.m.: Local journalists report that the bombing suspect has died. Austin police and FBI officials had been following the suspect in a car.
The suspect detonates a bomb in the car he was in. A police officer then fires at the suspect. The suspect dies in the blast.
March 21, 5 a.m.: Austin police confirm the death of the bombing suspect and describes him as a 24-year-old white male. Police are neither naming the suspect, nor have they notified his family, at this point.
Police and FBI officers guards the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2018 (Reuters/Sergio Flores)
Police are still trying to figure out where the suspect was in the past 24 hours and are concerned that there may be other devices yet to be detonated.
Officials work and stage near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)