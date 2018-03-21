The suspect behind the wave of package bombs in Texas has died — here’s what’s happened so far

news

Local law-enforcement officials in Austin, Texas, are working with their state and federal counterparts to track down a serial bomber who is believed to be targeting neighborhoods around the state capital.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that a suspicious package found at a FedEx facility in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday was an unexploded bomb — the sixth such incident that has rattled the region since March 2.

So far, the bombs have killed two people and injured four others. Police said they believe the incidents are all related "because of the specific contents of these devices."

In light of the explosions, which have so far followed a similar pattern in areas surrounding Austin, law-enforcement officials said people should not handle any unexpected or suspicious packages, and instead call 911.

Here's a timeline of all the suspicious packages and bombs that have been discovered near Austin so far:

March 2, 6:55 a.m: A package left on the front porch of a home overnight explodes, killing 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House.

House's death was initially deemed "suspicious." It was later classified as a homicide.

Source: Fox News

March 12, 6:44 a.m: Another package explodes inside a home about 12 miles away from the first bomb.

Seventeen-year-old Draylen Mason was killed, and his 40-year-old mother was injured in the blast.

Mason, a gifted musician, reportedly brought the package to the kitchen to open it when it exploded. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Source: WSOC-TV

March 12, 11:50 a.m: Hours later, another package bomb explodes, injuring 75-year-old Esperanza Morena Herrera.

March 12: Following the third explosion, Gov. Greg Abbot offers a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the bombings. The Austin Police Department adds an additional $50,000 reward.

Six days later, the Austin Police Department raised their reward to a combined total of $115,000.

Source: The Statesman, WSOC-TV

March 15: Police considered the possibility that the bombings may be motivated by hate because all of the victims at the time were people of color.

"We cannot rule out hate, but we're not saying it's hate," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

Source: CNN

March 18, 8:30 p.m: Two white males in their 20s are injured after triggering a trip-wire explosive device placed on a street. The two men were hospitalized.

Austin Police Chief, Brian Manley, said in a media briefing that because the device was rigged with a trip wire, they believe the bombing suspect has "a higher level of sophistication" and skill than they initially expected.

March 20, 12:30 a.m: A fourth package bomb explodes on a conveyor belt at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, about 50 miles away from Austin. One person was injured.

March 20, around 6:00 a.m: Law-enforcement officials discover an unexploded device at another FedEx center in Austin.

The Austin Police Department definitively says on Twitter that the two packages on Tuesday were "connected to the four previous package explosions."

March 20, 5:20 p.m: Police respond to an incendiary device in south Austin. A man in his 30s suffered injuries. The Austin Police Department and the ATF said the incident was unrelated to the ongoing package-bombing investigation.

Source: Austin Police Department and the ATF

Hundreds of special agents from the FBI and ATF are in Austin to help with the investigation.

Source: WGNTV-9

March 21, 2:46 a.m.: Austin police say they are "working an Officer Involved Shooting" in north Austin.

March 21, around 3:30 a.m.: Local journalists report that the bombing suspect has died. FBI and Austin police officers followed the suspect in a car, where a bomb later detonated. An officer then fired his weapon on the suspect. It's unclear whether the suspect died from the detonation or the shots.

March 21, 5 a.m.: Austin police confirms the death of the bombing suspect and describes him as a 24-year-old white male. They are neither naming the suspect, nor have they notified his family, at this point.

Police are still trying to figure out where the suspect was in the past 24 hours and are concerned that there may be other devices yet to be detonated.