The top 10 countries that bought Russia's most powerful weapons in 2017

Russia exported approximately $15 billion worth of weapons to 53 countries around the world in 2017, AFP reported in February, citing Alexander Mikheev, the CEO of Rosoboronexport.

About $6.14 billion of that $15 billion was of major weaponry, including military aircraft, ships, armored vehicles, guided munitions, and more, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

SIPRI is an independent research group that collects detailed data on major weapons transfers, including the countries they're exported to and imported from. Nearly $4 billion of the $6.14 billion exported was of military aircraft, SIPRI reported.

While SIPRI's data doesn't include unguided munitions, small arms, and other equipment, it's "pretty representative" of which countries are buying the most weaponry as a whole from Russia, Siemon Wezeman, a senior researcher at SIPRI, told Business Insider.

Here are the 10 countries that bought the most major weaponry from Russia in 2017:

10. Bangladesh

Amount purchased: $93 million

Some major purchases: In 2015, Bangladesh purchased six Mi-8MT/Mi-17 transport helicopters, which were delivered in 2017, SIPRI reported. In 2017, Bangladesh purchased five more, which have yet to be delivered.

In 2014, Bangladesh purchased 340 Russian BTR-80 APCs, all of which were delivered in 2016-2017.

9. Azerbaijan

Amount purchased: $128 million

Some major purchases: In 2011, Azerbaijan purchased 36 TOS-1 self-propelled multiple rocket launchers, all of which were delivered in 213-2017.

In 2016, Azerbaijan purchased 70 Russian BTR-82A infantry fighting vehicles, 40 of which were delivered in 2017.

8. Belarus

Amount purchased: $145 million

Some major purchases: In 2015, Belarus purchased 12 Mi-8MT/Mi-17 transport helicopters, which were delivered in 2016-2017, SIPRI reported. In 2017, Belarus purchased 12 Su-30MK fighter jets, which are expected to be delivered in 2019-2020.

In 2017, Belarus also purchased 100 Russian Tor missile systems in 2017, and was delivered four T-72B3 tanks.

Belarus is part of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, and Russia even used the recent Zapad 2017 military exercises to test how well the Belarusian army would come under its direct control if war breaks out with the West.

7. Kazakhstan

Amount purchased: $163 million

Some major purchases: In 2017, Kazakhstan purchased 12 Su-30MK fighter jets, two of which were delivered in the same year, SIPRI reported.

Kazakhstan purchased four Russian Mi-35M combat helicopters in 2017, which are expected to be delivered in 2018.

It also purchased 90 Russian BTR-82A infantry fighting vehicles in 2012, all of which were delivered in 2015-2017, as well as a Project 10750 minesweeping ship in 2013, which was delivered in 2017.

6. Angola

Amount purchased: $188 million

Some major purchases: In 2013, Angola purchased 12 Su-30K fighter jets from Russia, six of which were delivered in 2017, SIPRI reported.

The jets were apparently second-hand, and financed with a Russian loan, SIPRI reported. India originally purchased the jets, but later returned them.

5. Vietnam

Amount purchased: $461 million

Some major purchases: In 2009, Vietnam purchased six Russian Kilo Class Type 636 submarines for $1.8-$2.1 billion, all of which were delivered in 2013-2017, SIPRI reported.

In 2017, Vietnam purchased 64 Russian T-90S tanks, which have yet to be delivered.

4. Algeria

Amount purchased: $795 million

Some major purchases: In 2013, Algeria purchased 42 Russian Mi-28N combat helicopters, 30 of which were delivered in 2016-2017, SIPRI reported. In 2015, Algeria purchased 8 Mi-26 transport helicopters, which were all delivered in 2017.

In 2014, Algeria purchased two Russian Kilo class Type 636 submarines, which are expected to be derlivered in 2018.

3. China

Amount purchased: $859 million

Some major purchases: In 2015, China purchased 24 Russian Su-35 fighter jets for $2 billion, 14 of which were delivered in 2016-2017, SIPRI reported.

In 2015, China purchased six Russian S-400 missile defense systems for $3 billion, which are expected to be delivered in 2018.

One S-400 was even damaged by a storm in January while being delivered.

2. Egypt

Amount purchased: $1.111 billion

Some major purchases: In 2015, Egypt purchased 46 Ka-52 combat helicopters and 50 MiG-29M fighter jets, SIPRI reported. Fifteen of each were delivered in 2017.

Egypt has also purchased large quantities of different kinds of SAM missiles and missiles for combat helicopters in 2014 and 2015, many of which were delivered in 2017.

1. India

Amount purchased: $1.893 billion

Some major purchases: In 2012, India purchased 42 Russian Su-30MK fighter jets for $1.6 billion, 25 of which were delivered in 2016-2017, SIPRI reported.

India purchased two Russian A-50ehl AWACs in 2017, and has purchased MiG-29SMTs, as well as light and transport helicopters, some of which were delivered in 2017.

India has purchased nearly 1,000 T-90 tanks in the last few years, 220 of which have been delivered so far.

India also selected (but not ordered) five Russian S-400 missile defense systems for $5 billion in 2017. It also selected an Akula class Type 971 submarine in 2016, which might be delivered in 2022.

