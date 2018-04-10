Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The Trump administration just released new photos of 'the president's border wall' under construction, and it looks a lot like a fence — see for yourself


Politics The Trump administration just released new photos of 'the president's border wall' under construction, and it looks a lot like a fence — see for yourself

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Construction crews broke ground Monday for a new "bollard wall" intended to replace roughly 20 miles of vehicle barriers along New Mexico's southern border.

A side-by-side comparison view of the existing vehicle barrier (left) with the new wall construction mock-up (right) being upgraded at the U.S. - Mexico border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, April 7, 2018. play

A side-by-side comparison view of the existing vehicle barrier (left) with the new wall construction mock-up (right) being upgraded at the U.S. - Mexico border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, April 7, 2018.

(Customs and Border Protection/Mani Albrecht)

Construction crews broke ground Monday for a new "bollard wall" intended to replace roughly 20 miles of vehicle barriers along New Mexico's southern border.

Though the replacement wall doesn't match the stature or complexity of the eight border wall prototypes built in California, Border Patrol agents insisted to reporters on Monday that the bollard wall is the same wall that President Donald Trump famously promised voters throughout his campaign.

"This is the beginning, in this sector, of the president's border wall, yes," Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Hull, of the US Border Patrol's El Paso sector, said at a press briefing.

Trump has run into numerous obstacles in constructing his wall — the most significant being Congress' reluctance to fund it.

Lawmakers in March shot down Trump's request to provide $25 billion for the wall, much to his annoyance. Instead, Congress supplied only $1.6 billion for border security and fencing similar to what already exists along the border.

See what the bollard wall looks like:

A 20-mile stretch along New Mexico’s southern border, near the Santa Teresa port of entry, is currently lined with a short vehicle barrier.

Imagery showing the current vehicle barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. play

Imagery showing the current vehicle barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

(Customs and Border Protection)


The Customs and Border Protection agency said this particular sector has seen a high number of arrests related to illegal border-crossing and drug smuggling.

A Border Patrol agent is seen along the border during the official start for the construction of new bollard wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico on April 9, 2018. play

A Border Patrol agent is seen along the border during the official start for the construction of new bollard wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico on April 9, 2018.

(Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

Source: CBP



In fiscal year 2017, Border Patrol agents arrested 25,193 people for crossing the border illegally. They also seized 34,189 pounds of marijuana and 140 pounds of cocaine.

Border Patrol agents keep watch during the official start for of construction. play

Border Patrol agents keep watch during the official start for of construction.

(Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

Source: CBP



CBP awarded a construction contract in January to the Montana-based Barnard Construction. The company has been tasked with removing the existing vehicle barrier and replacing it with the bollard-style wall.

Imagery showing the current vehicle barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. play

Imagery showing the current vehicle barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

(Customs and Border Protection)


Construction on the new wall is expected to take roughly 400 days and cost $73.3 million. Those funds will come from 2017 Department of Homeland Security funding.

Construction crews staged material needed for the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement project near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. play

Construction crews staged material needed for the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement project near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

(Customs and Border Protection)

Sources: CBP, Associated Press



Though reporters on Monday questioned whether the bollard wall is truly the wall Trump had envisioned, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Hull said it is "accurately described as a wall because it's a very serious structure."

Construction crews staged material needed for the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement project near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. play

Construction crews staged material needed for the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement project near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

(Customs and Border Protection/Mani Albrecht)


Hull said the wall will be 18 feet, including a five-foot anti-climbing plate at the top. He added that the wall consists of concrete filled with rebar — and it delves six feet into the ground with an additional two feet of concrete positioned below.

Construction crews staged material needed for the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement project near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. play

Construction crews staged material needed for the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement project near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

(Customs and Border Protection/Mani Albrecht)


"Sir, it's very much a wall. And we're going to use it to stop illegal entries," Hull told one reporter. The 20 miles of vehicle barrier replacements should be finished in roughly 400 days.

Construction crews staged material needed for the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement project near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. play

Construction crews staged material needed for the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement project near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

(Customs and Border Protection)

Source: CBP



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics 'This is a dangerous period': Trump is finally calling out...bullet
2 Politics Accra is inching its way up on the global quality of living indexbullet
3 Politics Trump calls out Putin by name after at least 40 'suffocated...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Troopers with Delta Tank Company, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fire a main gun round at a target during unit gunnery, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 29, 2018.
Politics The Army wants more armor in Europe to counter Russia — and a former infantry unit just put its new tanks to the test
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Politics Awkwardness ensues as top Democratic senator asks Mark Zuckerberg if he'll reveal what hotel he stayed at last night
null
Politics Mark Zuckerberg says Mueller's office has interviewed Facebook employees in the Russia investigation
Shahira Knight
Politics The financial services industry is reportedly trying to poach a top Trump aide