The Trumps hosted their 2nd White House Easter Egg Roll — and the photos are fantastic

The White House hosted its 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday, welcoming roughly 30,000 people to participate in various activities including lawn bowling, egg decorating, and storybook reading.
First Lady Melania Trump spearheaded the event, as is tradition for the first lady to do.
"On behalf of the Trump family, many of whom are with us right here in the audience, I just want to thank you. This is a special year," the president told the crowd. "Our country is doing great. You look at the economy; you look at what's happening. Nothing is ever easy, but we have never had an economy like we have right now. And we're going to make it bigger and better and stronger."
The first Easter Egg Roll was hosted by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. The event is a joint effort between the White House, the White House Historical Association, and the National Park Service.
And it always yields amusing photos. Here are some of the best images from the day:
The White House kicked off events Monday morning on the South Lawn.
Skye Kennedy, 5, Seamus Menefee, 7, and Jack Kennedy, 8, participate in the egg roll. (Leah Mills/Reuters)
Families from around the country typically take part in the day's festivities. This year, just like last, Trump supporters showed up.
Trump supporters hold a "Thank You!" banner. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Trump addressed the crowd around 10:30 a.m. ET.
Trump raises the arm of the Easter Bunny. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Melania Trump stood nearby. The Easter Egg Roll is one of the first lady's most prominent public events every year.
With the Easter Bunny and first lady at his side, the commander in chief saluted a member of the military for his service.
Along with Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump (in pink) and their son Barron Trump, the first couple blew the whistle to start the main event: the Easter Egg Roll.
Then the children were off to the races. The goal of the Easter Egg Roll is to become the first to roll your egg past the finish line.
Children participate in an egg roll during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)
This year, the White House added a brand new activity for children to enjoy: lawn bowling.
Guests participate in activities during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Other Trump family members were there, too. Donald Trump, Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa, crossed paths. She filed for divorce last month.
Donald Trump Jr stands near his estranged wife Vanessa, who recently filed for divorce, on the South Lawn. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)
Source: Business Insider
Some Trump administration officials also showed up, including chief of staff John Kelly.
Kelly holds a young girl in his arms during the Easter Egg Roll. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Energy Secretary Rick Perry had some fun as well.
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry arrives at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2018. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Trump had the opportunity to interact with many children.
Activities included: A state egg display, a reading nook, writing cards for troops, photo ops, egg and cookie decorating stations, egg hunts, a coloring wall, tennis court activities, and costumed characters.
President Donald Trump sits with children writing cards for troops at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Melania Trump read a book to the kids.
Trump took time to show his wife some affection.
The couple have been weathering rumors of Trump's alleged affairs lately, and have been seen together in public less often.
Source: Business Insider
All in all, the event was a success. This year, about 30,000 participated — compared to 21,000 who attended in 2017.
Guests participate in activities during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Source: NBC News