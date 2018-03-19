The UK and EU agree a Brexit transition deal after May backs down on Irish border

news

The UK and EU have reached an agreement on a Brexit transition deal.

Britain will stay in the single market and customs union for 20 months after Brexit day.

This means Britain will remain signed up to EU rules until the end of 2020.

The agreement will not be finalised in legal text until the Irish border issue is resolved.

LONDON — The United Kingdom and European Union have reached a political agreement on the terms of a post-Brexit transition deal, after the UK agreed to a "backstop solution" which would keep Northern Ireland signed up to EU regulations after Brexit.

The EU agreed on Monday morning the broad terms of a 20-month transition phase once Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019. "We have reached an agreement on the transition period," Michel Barnier told a press conference on Monday.

"It will be of limited duration, as was requested by UK and EU.

"During that period, UK will no longer participate in EU decision-making processes. [The UK] will preserve all benefits, the advantages of the single market, customs union and European policy, and will be required to respect EU rules," he said.

Under the terms of the deal, Britain will remain in the single market and customs union until the end of 2020. It will also remain under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, meaning it must continue with all EU rules.

The agreement was reached after the UK and EU agreed most of the terms of the draft Withdrawal Agreement, originally published last month, which sets out the terms of Britain's divorce from the EU.

The document included a suggestion that Northern Ireland could stay in the customs union and remain aligned with single market rules, in order to avoid physical infrastructure on the border between north and south Ireland.

The UK had initially resisted legally agreeing to that backstop solution — called "Option C" — but an updated version of the draft legal text for the Withdrawal Agreement published on Monday showed the UK has now agreed to it. "Option C" would only enter into force if the UK cannot find another means of avoiding a hard border.

Earlier in March, May said no British prime minister could agree to the proposal.

Brexit secretary David Davis Davis said the agreement showed the UK had "taken another significant step."

"Our teams have worked hard and at pace to secure the terms of a time-limited implementation period that gives a certainty to businesses and citizens," he said.

He confirmed the UK will be able to sign new trade deals during the transition phase, which would come into force when that period ends.

On Friday, EU leaders are expected to approve the transition deal and pass it to the European Parliament for legal approval.