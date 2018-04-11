The UK is sending strong signs a military strike on Syria could come as soon as Thursday

news

Britain is reportedly preparing to take military action against the Assad regime in Syria.

It comes after a suspected chemical attack in Douma, Syria, believed to have been carried out by the Syrian government.

Theresa May is reportedly moving submarines towards Syria, and may authorise a military strike without a vote in Parliament.

President Trump earlier tweeted: ""Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'"



The UK is gearing up to take military action against Syria — and it could come as soon as Thursday.

Following a suspected chemical attack in Douma, Syria believed to have been carried out by the Assad government, Trump reacted angrily — warning Russia to "get ready" because a missile strike is coming.

There are now multiple signals that Britain will be taking part in any military action.

A report from the BBC published on Wednesday asserts that Theresa May is is planning to join the US in its response without a vote in Parliament, according to a new report from the BBC. The broadcaster, citing "well-placed sources," reports that May believes there is an "urgent" need for a response.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph has reported that British submarines are being moved within "missile range" of Syria — and that military action could start on Thursday night.

And the Daily Mail's political editor, John Stephens, tweeted: "Theresa May has summoned ministers for emergency Cabinet meeting tomorrow [Thursday] afternoon where she will seek approval for air strikes plan."

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn previously told the BBC he supported a parliamentary vote before any action. It "should always be given a say on any military action," Corbyn said. "We don't want bombardment which leads to escalation and a hot war between the US and Russia over the skies of Syria."